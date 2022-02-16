In March 2003, the United States launched an illegal invasion of Iraq. The Bush administration had intelligence that its dictator, Saddam Hussein, kept strong ties with terrorist networks and was racing to develop weapons of mass destruction.
This is just one of the innumerable conflicts that the United States has stoked in the Middle East under the banner of the “Global War on Terrorism.” In Iraq, though, we fudged the evidence.
Although we don’t learn about it in history class, the U.S. government lied to the United Nations and the American people about Iraq’s ties to Al-Qaeda and any evidence of weapons of mass destruction.
So, why did we get involved then? Terrorists or not, the 2003 occupation was just one of many times our government has meddled in Iraqi affairs. Only a decade before, a U.S. bombing campaign had sent its capital city back to the “pre-industrial age” after Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait. But the Reagan administration worked closely with Saddam’s regime in the 1980s, and we sold Iraq many of the same weapons they would later use to fight us.
In this context, the 2003 invasion of Iraq was not in the interest of fighting terrorism but instead part of a century-long cycle of business and violence that has characterized America’s relationship with the Middle East.
The War on Terror has been an excuse for a lot of things. U.S. interrogators brutalized civilians and took out their 9/11 trauma on people they knew to be innocent. Institutions dedicated to extrajudicial detention like Guantanamo Bay remain open to this day.
For Americans, it desensitized us to the notion of digital privacy and laid the groundwork for our personal information to be commodified and sold between private companies. In American culture, it was an excuse to dehumanize Arabic people around the world and bathe an entire generation in Islamophobia from traumatized New Yorkers, exploitative media, and willfully ignorant politicians.
The Bush dynasty’s ham-handed attempt at imperialism is still playing out today. The Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) is still an active threat in the region, and Iraq’s power grid is still in shambles from our Gulf War bomb-fest.
The War on Terror is simply the 21st century iteration of our country’s ongoing attempt to politically dominate and commercially exploit developing nations around the world. It is a descendant of the Cold War politics that had us toppling governments all over Asia and South America, and the modern manifestation of the same mistakes imperialist nations have been making for hundreds of years.
We rolled into Iraq with a golden dream of republican democracy and western economics, if not one of vengeance. 20 years later, things are worse than when they started. Instead of nurturing a stable democracy, we created deadly insurgencies. Instead of honoring American victims, we murdered and displaced innocent people by the thousands and millions. We spent trillions of dollars wreaking havoc on the other side of the world, and it will cost trillions more to clean up the mess.