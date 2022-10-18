Driving in Ohio isn’t easy. Driving in Cincinnati isn’t easy. Yet, the recurrent introduction of roundabouts to communities in the Greater Cincinnati area continues to surprise even the most experienced of drivers. Roundabouts have been gradually infiltrating southwest Ohio for over 15 years now, and for a good reason. In fact, Hamilton County’s neighbor to the north, Butler County, has installed 25 roundabouts since 2006, with an additional four set for the end of 2022. The shift away from the conventional four-way stop intersection in favor of the roundabout should be mimicked not just by Hamilton County, but perhaps the entire country.
Roundabouts were popularized in the United Kingdom in the mid-20th century. While many British-influenced countries followed this trend, the United States did not conform until the 1990s. Unsurprisingly, they also grew in popularity in America, but that has not stopped drivers from being confused by how to use them or from questioning their benefits over a four-way stop.
It is the simplicity of the roundabout that gives it its advantage. Sure, it is far simpler to have a cross-shaped intersection and stick four red octagonal signs in the ground at each corner. But beyond the aesthetics, this execution makes it very dangerous for drivers. Because drivers can drive directly toward each other, there is a risk of head-on collisions. Head-on collisions are the deadliest type of car accident, accounting for 10% of all car accident fatalities in the U.S.
There is no need to worry about head-on collisions in roundabouts, however. Except for a wrong-way driver, everyone is driving in the same direction in a roundabout, leaving little to no ability for a head-on collision to occur. Keep in mind that wrong-way driving is typically made difficult by the curves each lane creates as they approach the roundabout – something most four-way intersections lack.
The removal of these types of collisions and the free-for-all wide open center that offers nothing to discourage drivers from poorly gambling that they can squeeze their car unscathed through this area at high speed when it is not their turn contribute to a significantly safer intersection. The stats might be the most staggering part, however. Research conducted on roundabouts has found a 48% reduction in crashes and over 75% drop in serious/fatal injuries. At two-way stop intersections, there was a 44% reduction in crashes and a 90% reduction in serious/fatal injuries.
Those numbers would be impressive if halved. It is quite astounding that they are even higher than that. Few things can be described as a “no-brainer,” but the implementation of more roundabouts around the country can be described solely because they keep drivers as safe as they do when compared to any four-way stop. Driving is already a very complicated task, and if there is anything that can be done to reduce injury or crash risk as much as possible should be accomplished.
Their unique take on a traditional intersection causes it to create confusion among drivers in its first few months of existence. Many states understand this, offering resources to drivers on their websites to help them understand how to use different roundabouts. Additionally, ensuring that roundabouts are part of driving school curriculum will also prepare future drivers for encountering them.
Whether you are a pedestrian or a driver, you will benefit from more roundabouts and fewer four-way stops/signals. Just about everybody in the country could benefit from this in some form. Perhaps even the taxpayers and the cities who, in many instances, would be on the hook. With stop signals needing a constant electricity source to function, operation can be costly. Roundabouts do not have this operation cost, making them a cheap, beneficial alternative to an existing thing.
It is not very often that innovations come along that are not only incredibly beneficial to everyone but also cheap to create and/or maintain. In the 1950s, the U.S. improved travel infrastructure by developing copious highways to reduce travel time across states. Seven decades later, we can improve it again by converting four-way stops to roundabouts nationwide. It would be no easy or quick task, but its payoff would be felt for generations to come.