While psychology researchers urgently study the ever-increasing mental health crisis among children and young adults, we, said children and young adults, sit at home scrolling on LED screens, living on a different plane of spacetime than the physical present.
Although it's widely agreed upon that history always repeats itself – and it does, just ask victims of the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic about mask mandates – we happen to live in a moment that's simultaneously characterized by the consistent rollout of unprecedented phenomena. Yes, I'm talking about how weird it is that we have all-knowing and all-sharing computers pasted onto our right hands during most waking hours, that whole deal. Not to mention any other new, innovative tech that optimizes us for "success."
This technological change has normalized so quickly that no one finds this a hot take anymore. In fact, I sound like a boomer even noticing, but I do feel that this is a case where older generations might be right for eyeing smartphones so suspiciously. Just like how we don't know the long-term effects of vaping e-cigarettes, we also don't know the long-term effects of just about any product or platform recently introduced into the public consciousness.
Alarm bells sound off to me as we talk about the recently confirmed direct effects of social media on mental health in children, its largest user-base. While understood to have short-term effects on mental, emotional and even physical health, its long-term consequences remain deeply unknown. Why? Because we haven't seen a single person grow old having been raised with their attention glued to an iPad.
Now, with the pandemic underway, everyone's turned to screens as a necessary source of connectivity. Time spent sitting online has certainly increased, whether to see a loved one's face or to doom-scroll through an endlessly depressing Twitter timeline. Will tech be our savior in all this? Maybe. But I'd argue it might also force us to rely upon a damaging system of disorientation and disassociation.
The solution is the problem and the problem is the solution. And mentally, we haven't caught up to the issue of it all, not entirely, and it's taken a major toll.
"Even before the pandemic, an alarming number of young people struggled with feelings of helplessness, depression, and thoughts of suicide — and rates have increased over the past decade," said Surgeon General Vivek Murthy in a December 2021 Surgeon General's Advisory.
According to the advisory, between 2009 and 2019, high school students' reported levels of persistent sadness and hopelessness increased by 40%, and between 2007 and 2018, rates of suicide in 10- through 24-year-olds increased by 57%.
"The COVID-19 pandemic further altered their experiences at home, school, and in the community, and the effect on their mental health has been devastating," said Murthy in the statement.
Things are bad, and we know that they're getting worse. But the future still looks far off, and it's tough to know what's in store. Sure, there have been a few studies comparing people's pre-pandemic symptoms with that of the first few months of lockdown, but we simply have no idea about it's long-term consequences. Only one thing is for sure: whether it be due to the physical isolation of this pandemic or the anxiety-inducing overstimulation of the internet, existentially, we all have a lot on our minds.