In the American political climate of the past several years, there's been an increase in terms like "cancel culture" or "censorship" being used to describe the actions of various entities – most prevalently big tech companies that own social media platforms. The claim behind cancel culture specifically is that your ideas must stay within the realm of what progressives or leftists believe is an acceptable viewpoint lest you be cast into the sea of banned right-wingers.
Of course, in all these calling-outs of cancel culture on various sites, the desire is supposedly "free speech." The right wing's desires here are, as you can imagine, totally innocent – they simply want to be able to espouse their political beliefs without being separated from society and deplatformed from a key part of modern human communication. At least, that's what they always say in their seemingly constant complaints. But is it true that they're pushing for free speech here?
To answer that question, it's necessary to know what free speech is in the United States, specifically on the social media sites where they're always "getting canceled." On that front, there really isn't much material – the deregulation and pro-big-business outlook of the U.S., brought about in large part due to the right wing, has come back to bite them. These companies' social media platforms don't fall under First Amendment protections, as the restrictions happening there are not made by the government. Instead, they're completely legal and enforced by a business' terms of service.
So even if this so-called cancel culture isn't an infringement on legal free speech, couldn't it be true that the right-wing is gunning for its own interpretation of free speech that persists regardless of who is enforcing speech limitations? Sure, it could – but their interpretation here would be hypocritical at best and disastrous at worst.
Even if right-wingers supposedly believe in this all-encompassing free speech, you'd hardly know it by looking at their policies. Instead, it seems like right-wing lawmakers have consistently stood behind policies that infringe upon free speech instead of expanding it. For instance, Republicans in various states have created "Don't Say Gay" bills – which limit LGBTQ teachers' ability to talk to students about their personal life and family, among other horrendous things – or attempted to ban critical race theory and books. Many have also supported the crackdown on protests and made enemies of journalists. These policies aren't oriented around protecting free speech at all. In fact, they're heavily limiting the parts of free speech that are actually beneficial.
Meanwhile, conservatives often fight for "free speech absolutism" – a self-explanatory concept that can result in very anti-democratic outcomes contrary to how it may sound. Free speech in all scenarios sounds great in practice, but that's only the case so long as the actors using it are using it in good faith – as is the case with many American conceptions of government. The second is that actors – such as the far right – start abusing the system's rules (in this case, free speech) to further an undemocratic narrative, and its value starts getting iffy. Like the tolerance paradox, the way to protect democracy – and, therefore, free speech – in these cases is to limit it now.
The right-wing conception of free speech does not make any sense practically. The hypocrisy in their policies, combined with their unending support for free speech absolutism, will lead us down a dangerous path if allowed to continue. As we tread that path, one thing becomes ever clearer: Conservatives don't actually care about free speech or any other supposed right; they just care about getting their way.