Policies that are detrimental to international students are not exactly uncommon at the University of Cincinnati (UC) and other colleges, be it at the federal level or at each individual university. After all, these groups are easy to manipulate due to laws that, for example, prevent them from working off campus outside of a few special exceptions or claiming FAFSA. UC takes that to the next level, though, with its resident advisor (RA) hiring process.
The RA position offers something a lot of international students in particular need: a job that will pay for their housing and food. As an RA, these are things you don’t necessarily have to worry about – housing is paid for – as you get to live in the place you advise in exchange for your labor – and the unlimited meal plan is included. Housing in particular is a great toll on many international college students, having fewer options for off-campus housing, in part because their family lives in a different country, and less options to pay for their on-campus housing with given the aforementioned inability to work off campus in most cases.
So, what makes this offer bad for international students? After all, it is offering them housing and food. Well, the issue comes up when considering the limitations on international students. Despite offering food and housing, being an RA offers very little in actual income – a before-tax $45 every two weeks. At face value, this is questionable but not unexpected. Colleges are not exactly known for having ethical pay systems and holding the hefty cost of food and housing over the head of students is not an unheard of tactic.
This is where international student work limitations come in, though. Depending upon your exact position, being an RA accounts for roughly 15 hours of work a week towards the hour a week limit for students on campus. With international students only being allowed to work up to 20 hours a week on campus – as in, the only place they are often allowed to find jobs as international students – then they are virtually unable to pay for other expenses without family or loan support.
For the other five hours of work that these students are allowed to work each week, they are often paid very low university job wages. For instance, many university jobs currently make somewhere in the nine-to-eleven-dollar range – either sitting at minimum wage or just a step above. Thus, becoming an RA, despite the lure of not having to consider housing and food in your budget, can be detrimental to international college students.
The manipulative part comes in this marketing – being an RA is marketed as something that is an honor, a great opportunity, and more while also paying for your living. In reality, it can leave students who don’t have external aid with a mere $145 a month before tax to spend as discretionary income – an amount that can be hard to manage for a grocery budget, let alone tuition and every other financial consideration that these students must make.