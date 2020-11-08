The United States set a record that no one hoped to achieve: 121,000 cases in one day, according to the New York Times.
Here in Hamilton County, we aren't looking much better, as our county has recorded over 13,000 cases of the deadly, highly contagious virus. Condensing even further, here at the University of Cincinnati (UC), 900 people have tested positive since the start of the semester in August.
It seems UC and the rest of America is cruising toward another severe outbreak of COVID-19 if we aren't already there.
But why? UC takes COVID-19 seriously, and they require masks and social distancing. They provide free testing for students. If you test positive, you go into quarantine. They canceled extended breaks, which has plenty of problems but is to prevent an outbreak. It seems like UC is doing everything they can do, except for going online wholly. In my opinion, cases are getting worse for a few reasons.
They're preventative measures, not fool-proof measures
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says to wash your hands, avoid close contact, wear a mask, cover coughs and sneezes and disinfect surfaces often. And yes, if you do all these things, you will limit the spread of the virus, but that's precisely the word we need to be focusing on: "limit."
I have said it a million times, but it's worth saying again: the only way to prevent the virus's spread is to stay home and only leave for essential reasons. I hate to say it because I love being on campus, but in-person classes are not essential.
Halloween weekend
The increase in COVID-19 cases can't all be blamed on UC. We also have to place blame on the students and Halloween weekend.
Halloween is a big party holiday, especially for college students, but as you can imagine, the CDC lists Halloween parties as a "high risk" activity. But with Halloween falling on a Saturday and people, who have been told to quarantine since March, some partiers decided "high risk" was worth it.
A New York party with over 400 people, reported by USA Today, was busted by police over Halloween weekend. Although New York City is much bigger than Cincinnati and UC, this party is a hyperbolized example of what happened all over the country, including at UC.
We've been warned
The last reason may sound harsh, but it's true. We have never had COVID-19 under control.
Axios plainly said, "The US does not have the virus under control, has never had the virus under control and has not really tried that hard to get the virus under control-- even though we know how."
Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a medicine professor at George Washington University, painted an even bleaker future for the United States for CNN.
"We're going to see not just cases continue to escalate, but we're going to see perhaps 2,000 deaths per day two or three weeks from now," Dr. Reiner said.
We need to listen to experts and do everything we can to limit the spread of COVID-19. If we don't, we will continue to see the record-breaking numbers we've been seeing. Please do your part.