To our collective dismay, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg passed away last week on Sept. 18. As the title suggests, there are many lesser-known sides to her character. Today, I would like to shed some light on those aspects of her life.
Aside from championing women's rights, she was a staunch defender of men's rights. Before her stint as a judge, she had practiced as a lawyer for decades when she tried cases like Weinberger v. Wiesenfeld. She defended the right of a widower to receive the same social security benefits as a widow while caring for minor children. She tried a similar case called Moritz v. Commissioner, on behalf of a man who'd been denied a caregiver tax deduction by the IRS because of his gender.
When she wasn't busy pronouncing ground-breaking verdicts at the US Supreme Court, she was off being in Operas. The judicial juggernaut made headlines with her supernumerary roles in performances such as "Die Fledermaus" (2003), and "Ariadne Auf Naxos" (1994, 2009) and "The Daughter of the Regiment" (2016).
The notorious RBG was also somewhat of a fashionista. While she was no Lady Gaga, she left legal observers flabbergasted when she broke out with her French-styled robe d'avocats over the choice of age-old court dresses US judges had worn for over two centuries.
She became a fashion pioneer and trendsetter with more female colleagues following suit, notably Justice Sandra O'Connor who was 12 years her senior at the Supreme Court. She had an assortment of colorful collars called rabats she would wear while pronouncing verdicts. The rabats' color would depend on the nature of the cases and verdicts whether they were dissenting or concurring with the other judges.
Despite being not quite five feet tall, Ginsberg left a meteoric impact, even in defeat. In the historic Ledbetter v. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. case, she lost 5-4. However, her dissenting verdict eventually got Congress to overturn the law two years later.
Ginsberg had a different approach to feminism, one of tough love and exposing women to the elements and hoping for the best. Some may argue she fought to give women equal pay but, on the other hand, strived to make their lives harder by making jury duty compulsory for them and increasing their drinking age from 18 to 21 to be on par with men. But this was actually her way of ablating 'soft misogyny' and telling the world not to view women as inferior beings.
As far as political ramifications go, her death has left open a golden window of opportunity for conservatives to cement their stronghold over the Supreme court. Her critics argue this could have been avoided had she stepped down when asked during the Obama administration, when the Democrats controlled the Senate.
In her final message to the world, this legal eagle had told her granddaughter, "my most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed." Will President Trump and the Republican establishment honor her last wishes?
Justice Ginsberg lived life to the fullest. Although she could never fulfill her mother's expectations of becoming a high school history teacher, I'd say she did rather well for herself.