The University of Cincinnati (UC) is no stranger to criticisms regarding the namesakes of its colleges and buildings. Only four years ago, UC President Neville Pinto appointed a group to analyze and report on Charles McMicken's legacy and the use of his name in the College of Arts and Sciences.
After a lengthy investigation, the UC Board of Trustees determined that the name of McMicken, a slaveholder among many other things, was not fit to be associated with the college without extensive context as to who he was. On top of this, they removed his name from the college but not from the building itself.
While it would be inaccurate and insensitive to compare their transgressions to slavery, the debacle involving McMicken and the College of Arts and Sciences can serve as a learning opportunity – it is dangerous to glorify people, such as the Lindner family, by affixing their names in UC college or organization titles without giving context to who they are.
The Lindner family has a questionable history of their own: starting with Carl H. Lindner Jr., the namesake of the Carl H. Lindner College of Business, they have a habit of heavily donating to political candidates that benefit them – mostly Republican. While this is a logical move for anyone with the leverage and wealth of the Lindner family, it has become more problematic – and antidemocratic – just recently.
With Carl Lindner III, Craig Lindner and some family choosing to donate $2,900 to Jane Timken, a Republican candidate and proponent of the lie that the 2020 election cycle was marred by fraud, the Lindner family's tradition of donating to Republicans has become significantly more dangerous.
Candidates espousing accusations of election fraud are not to be taken lightly, let alone admired and donated to after being proven false time and time again. They paint an ugly picture of American democracy – especially when the president disseminating those accusations as fact is the one who appears to have tried to commit election fraud. Even so, UC has not yet taken a stand against – or made any statement at all about - the Lindner family's antidemocratic donation habits.
It would be enough cause for concern if the Lindner family's history of misdeeds ended there. Unfortunately, as is often the case with business tycoons and their families, they only get worse.
One of the companies that Carl Lindner Jr. became the controlling investor in was Chiquita International – formerly known as the United Fruit Company and United Brands Company – through his company American Financial Group in 1984.
The history of Chiquita International is a long and complicated one rife with paying off right-wing terrorist groups; using pesticides banned in the United States due to risks of cancer and sterility with reckless abandon in foreign nations; and many other atrocities involving workers, Central American countries and politicians.
It would be reasonable to expect that UC would be cognizant of this side of the Lindner story and willing to share – to appreciate the Lindner family's donations while also recognizing openly that they have been involved in some reprehensible acts in the name of business.
To disillusioned students, it may not come as a shock that this is not the case. UC has not mentioned Lindner Jr.'s unethical business practices or the Lindner family's donation habits. Instead, they have constructed a set of positive informational panels about Lindner Jr. and his legacy inside the Lindner College of Business.
Instead of a show of admiration, UC needs to repeat the investigation they performed in 2018 in relation to McMicken on the Lindner family. The first steps to reconsidering the naming scheme of the Lindner College of Business and affiliated groups, or at least making the community aware of their namesake's actions, are research and education – just as they were then.