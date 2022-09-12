No matter how brief, it is borderline impossible to scroll through social media in today’s world without encountering at least one influencer. The introduction of targeted ads nearly a decade ago by networks such as Instagram and Twitter made it easier for any individual to promote their content for a fee.
Subsequently, as social media networks took off in the 2010s, so did the rise of influencer marketing. While it is a great idea in theory, the practice of social media influencing is far from being as dependable as it appears. In some cases, influencer-promoted lifestyles can be harmful.
Understandably, social media influencers are trusted by everyday internet users because of their ability to relate to their audience. In fact, social media influencers typically originate as average internet users, increasing their relatability with their audience. Some users may also appreciate the humanizing aspect of their accounts, a nice breath of fresh air compared to the corporate promotions and astroturfing that is frequently encountered online. However, influencers do not typically stay small forever. As their content blossoms, their audience begins to grow, and the number of people who admire them and want to be like them also grows.
Influencers do what their title says – they influence their audience. This power is dangerous when misused, as an audience will believe what they are being told. Some influencers are frequently guilty of publishing opinions as facts or becoming mouthpieces for companies looking to market a product. Additionally, some influencers fail to acknowledge your mileage may vary, suggesting that their results of a lifestyle or product will be exactly like that of their audience. Whether or not an influencer is intentionally trying to mislead, they are still promoting an inauthentic lifestyle to their audience by leaving that content up.
Studies conducted on online influencing have emphasized these issues. A 2016 study by Crystal Abidin and Mart Ots found that influencers frequently risk “breaching their contract of trust with their followers.” The study also noted the importance of advertisement regulation officials “formalizing guidelines” and enforcing transparency in influencer marketing moving forward.
This notion was corroborated in a 2019 study published by the European Association for the Study of Obesity. In this study, researchers found only one out of the nine most popular United Kingdom weight management influencers was responsible for accurate information. The other eight failed to demonstrate evidence-based references, provide a disclaimer or published opinions as facts.
Even beyond the marketing aspect, the foundation of an influencer is sometimes far from what it appears. In 2019, Arianna Renee, a popular Instagram influencer with 2.6 million followers at the time, discovered the harsh realities of her own industry when she failed to sell 36 of her branded t-shirts – the minimum amount the production company needed to sell to continue producing them. What appeared to be an easily attainable goal, 36 out of 2.6 million, fell very flat, and with it went the dreams of her own clothing line.
The reality of most influencer lifestyles is that they are not what you see. Behind the scenes, so many other things in play create the façade of an influential lifestyle. There are undoubtedly well-intentioned influencers, and some have the qualifications to give advice on important topics. Those influencers, however, are not as common as they should be. While the follower counts may shout popularity, their risk of inauthentic composition is a fitting microcosm of the influencers they belong to.