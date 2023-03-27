In an era marked by the rapid pace at which information can be disseminated to large numbers of people, it is important to establish methodologies to ensure information handed down from the higher level is accurate, honest and objective. Despite this notion, recent studies have found that an increasing number of Americans from all backgrounds perceive “a great deal” of political bias in the news. With news media serving as a primary information source for the entire country, this is an alarming trend.
Biased reporting is nothing new, but there was a time when the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) tried to constitutionally minimize it. In 1949, the FCC introduced the “fairness doctrine,” which, simply put, made it the responsibility of broadcast license holders to highlight controversial issues from various points of view.
Unsurprisingly, there were attempts by media outlets to remove this policy under the premise that it was a violation of the First Amendment. Yet, the United States Supreme Court sided with the FCC, highlighting why the policy was needed. In Red Lion Broadcasting v. FCC (1969), the Supreme Court emphasized the doctrine was not “inconsistent with the First Amendment goal of producing an informed public capable of conducting its own affairs.”
As different forms of media began to bloom in the latter half of the 20th century, the FCC changed its tune and began to advocate for its removal. In 1987, the policy was scrapped after an internal FCC vote, despite Congress’ frustration with having little say in the move. This decision opened the door for modern news networks to mix bias into their reporting with no repercussions. While the bias may not always be intended, it is easy to understand why bias is not a priority for media outlets that are neither incentivized to eliminate it nor deterred from allowing it.
With the current state of the American public’s feelings toward media bias, one has to wonder how much of that is due to repealing the fairness doctrine. Further, would returning to the fairness doctrine help curb bias and misinformation plaguing our country’s progress today?
The need for the fairness doctrine today is understandable – recent studies contend that most Americans do not follow their local news very closely. As a result, the public appears to be less informed and political bias in the media does not aid in informing the public.
Despite this, the original fairness doctrine is infeasible in today’s world. The original policy existed during a period in which media dissemination was much more limited. Traditional broadcasts are conducted using radio waves, but the wave spectrum is a finite source (an issue referred to as “spectrum scarcity”). As such, utilizing what little exists of the wave spectrum to flout false information or conduct personal attacks without allowing for an opportunity to respond could be perceived as an abuse of broadcasting. Today, however, there are countless mediums for disseminating information and broadcasting, meaning some of the original policy’s motivations would not hold up.
That said, this should not preclude the FCC, Congress, or even the media themselves from finding modern adaptations of the fairness doctrine. Bias has become too much of a staple of modern news, but it cannot remain a permanent characteristic if the goal of the press is to create a more-informed public. Objective reporting on the facts, while allowing the reader to draw their conclusions based on those facts, is not a tall request for the public to have. We must understand what is going on in our country and use it to influence the decisions that eventually work to better ourselves as a country and a species. Allowing bias to be presented as the news will only impede this duty for years.