If you’re a struggling college student or just struggling financially, you’ve probably heard or read a piece suggesting that your wage is livable so long as you use it right. While some – albeit very few – may have good intentions, these tips often completely misunderstand what it’s like to be a poor person. Offering obvious and unhelpful advice, from buying less avocado toast to simply telling you to buy high-quality products that last longer, fails in some way or another. Here are some of the most common pitfalls.
Monthly budgeting
At face value, this is a great piece of advice – budgeting is something everyone should do if they have the time and capability. It can save a lot of money over time to simply know where your money is going, and it’s often hard to tell without actually sitting down and making a spreadsheet or something similar. Unfortunately, two particular areas often cause this advice to be less-than-ideal: The budget of the person offering the advice, and the fact that it is practically impossible to live off of certain wages.
The budget of the advisor tends to play a large role in how they provide their advice. They might suggest you do something similar with your money as plenty of financial papers already have – but that’s just it, a person struggling with money might not have their level of income. Their budget might have charitable donations, a side hustle, a cheaper healthcare plan, retirement plan contributions or any number of other things that makes it inapplicable to the advisee. This applies doubly if they are unfortunate enough to fall into the second problem area for this piece of advice: If they’re living on minimum wage and working sub-par hours a week, a budget won’t help them nearly as much as getting a higher wage – and that’s not always an easy feat.
Adjust your lifestyle
While a few distributors of this advice mean well, it may be the least effective piece of advice on the list. For one, the thing that the advisee is meant to cut out may be something that brings a lot of light to their life. While on paper it may be an easy-to-cut expense, in practice it can be difficult to impossible to cut out things that make their day better. On top of that, this advice can get into unreasonable territory, criticizing the poor person for wanting something nice instead of criticizing the system for giving someone so little that they can’t afford avocados or other small things. Having said that, it is a good idea to consider your means when purchasing, and this advice can be somewhat helpful with careful maneuvering.
Buying quality products
This is a difficult piece of advice. On the one hand, buying quality products or paying off a car/house instead of renting is almost always cheaper within reason. The issue comes in when considering the upfront money required for these things. Someone living on just above minimum wage is unlikely to be able to afford a nice pair of work boots, for instance – they’d have to buy the lower quality alternative. Even though over time this racks up, this advice is mostly useless to the people it’s directed at: Buying low-quality versions of products is often a necessity, not a choice.
While some advice in this realm is genuinely beneficial and can help a poor person take action to use their money effectively, it’s always important to think about perspective first. Not knowing a person or their financial situation can make advice ineffective at best and insulting at worst – which is the last thing you want to be when you’re trying to help someone out.