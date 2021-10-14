In the aftermath of former President Donald Trump’s term, many of the problems experienced by oppressed societal groups have been exacerbated. Beyond derogatory and often violent rhetoric, Trump and his administration left court systems across the nation – including the Supreme Court with a 6-3 conservative bias – filled with Republican appointments. This now-present conservative bias poses significant concerns for minority populations, not the least of which is a dire threat to the reproductive rights afforded by Roe v. Wade to women, trans people and nonbinary individuals - especially those in Republican-controlled states.
Ohio is, to the dismay of many Ohioans who benefit from the verdict of Roe v. Wade, one such Republican-controlled state. In the past week, Ohio GOP Sens. Sandra O’Brien and Kristina Roegner co-sponsored a piece of legislation commonly referred to as an abortion trigger bill, intending to outlaw abortions almost completely in the event that abortion is declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court. The sole exception to this bill as it stands would be for individuals at risk of death or serious injury from pregnancy.
While not quite as immediately damaging as Texas Senate Bill 8 – a law that, in practice, makes most abortions in Texas illegal after six weeks – the Ohio trigger bill is undeniably a slap in the face to reproductive rights in the not-so-distant future. With the Supreme Court set to hear a case that could limit Roe v. Wade in its next term, it appears that Ohio is one of many states where reproductive rights are on the chopping block.
Abortion being the reproductive issue it is, it is all too easy to step back as a cis man raised in an evangelical conservative household and not care. Throughout much of my life, I was either against or completely indifferent to reproductive rights regarding abortion. Even during Trump’s presidency and for much of my leftward ideological shift, I continued my uninformed indifference. However, I eventually realized that this issue, like any other, is not something I can ignore simply because it doesn’t physically affect me.
Not only does abortion affect me by affecting those I care about, but my colleagues in college are among the most prevalent beneficiaries of reproductive rights. With an astounding 61% of all abortion patients being in their 20s, it would be a disservice to everyone around me to stay silent and apathetic.
I’m not alone in the opinion that we must not become indifferent regarding reproductive justice – many of my fellow Cincinnatians and University of Cincinnati students participated in reproductive rights protests on Oct. 2 to stand up to conservative lawmakers and justices. Demonstrations like these hope to serve as a catalyst for change amongst the growing number of attempted restrictions regarding abortion.
While the outcome of the abortion trigger bill in the Ohio Legislature and the Supreme Court’s newest abortion decision are currently uncertain, one thing is for certain: reproductive rights for trans people, nonbinary people and women may not physically affect us all, but the Supreme Court needs to make sure they continue to exist for those who need them.