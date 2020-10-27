On Oct. 14, in an email from the vice president of student affairs, the University of Cincinnati announced that randomly selected students will be required to submit to COVID-19 testing.
Implementing mandatory testing is a part of the university's efforts to further protect students' health and safety as we enter the cold and flu season, which health officials have predicted will see a spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths.
"COVID-19 testing is an important step in our efforts to keep our campus community healthy and continue with university activities," the email said.
With the number of cases within the UC campus community surpassing 700, the need for stricter restrictions and tightened policies is vital now more than ever. Still, there's something about not having a choice that admittedly feels rather dystopian. Before we get into ethics, let's first discuss the legality of mandatory testing.
Some of the legal considerations for COVID-19 testing and screening stem from the Americans with Disabilities Act, which prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities in several areas, including employment, public accommodations and access to state and local government programs and services. As a public institution, UC is compliant with the ADA, and under this law, mandatory testing is permitted so long as tests are consistent with "business necessity."
So, UC isn't breaking any laws or going against anyone's constitutional rights with this requirement. But does that justify taking away the choice of paying students?
The short answer is yes – limiting the spread of COVID-19 and potentially saving lives trumps personal inconveniences and privacy concerns, in my opinion.
The long answer, however, is one that requires us to consider, on a broader scale, the implications of mandating policies that strip people of their personal autonomy and the consequences of such power.
Allow me to argue my point without sounding like a conspiracy theorist.
At the core of this issue is the idea of consent, which vanishes when there is an established ultimatum that only leaves us with one choice. You can choose not to get tested, but then you will be denied access to the spaces and services you pay for. See how there's only one logical option?
A significant flaw in UC's required testing program doesn't help its case either. The program does not adhere to the CDC's guidelines on COVID-19 testing, as after students receive their nasal swabs, they are free to attend classes, eat at the dining halls and go wherever they want. The university does not enforce quarantining or self-isolation pending test results, granting potentially infected spreaders access to the very community they are trying to protect. If the university's goals are truly to "maintain momentum and consistency in response to local, state and national trends and help prevent and mitigate the spread of COVID-19," shouldn't the policies they are imposing be thorough in their execution? I mean, if you're going to make us do something, at least do it right.
Ultimately, this pandemic has tested the powers of governing bodies in a way that has never been seen before. In the age of advanced technology and progressivism, we have yet to face a worldwide emergency quite like this. The University of Cincinnati is trying its best to keep people safe with the knowledge and resources it has. But amid the chaos that is COVID-19, the unanswered question lingers: What does this all mean for the future?