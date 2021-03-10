Toward the end of February, Republican Senators Mitt Romney and Tom Cotton unveiled their minimum wage counteroffer, called the "Higher Wages for American Workers Act," to counter Democrats' proposed $15 an hour. The proposal: $10 an hour by 2025. My thoughts: "How weak?"
Republicans have long argued that raising the minimum wage too much would hurt the economy—something that extensive research has denied. I am happy to see Republicans making some sort of effort to raise what some advocates call the "starvation wage," but, still, it is a slap in the face to hard-working Americans who struggle to put food on the table day after day.
The main argument now for Republicans is that raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour will create massive job losses, as Sen. Romney's and Cotton's plan expressly states.
A recent report from the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) does seem to support this claim. According to their report, a $15 minimum wage could result in approximately 1.4 million workers losing their jobs.
Admittedly, that is frightening to hear, but the Economic Policy Institute (EPI) directly rejects that a $15 minimum wage would hurt the labor market. They, and other workers advocates, argue "there would be little to no effect on employment and the budget deficit would shrink rather than grow," USA Today reported.
The EPI has its own report on raising the minimum wage to $15, showing positive results for workers, the economy and minority groups, especially. According to the January 2021 report, 21% of American workers would receive a pay increase, while generating $107 billion to stimulate the economy. They also found that "a $15 minimum wage would begin to reverse decades of growing pay inequality between the most underpaid workers and workers receiving close to the median wage, particularly along gender and racial lines."
The EPI is a left-leaning organization, according to USA Today, but it is not only liberal research that shows positive effects of a $15 minimum wage.
The CBO report, mentioned earlier, also found that 900,000 people would be lifted out of poverty if the $7.25 an hour wage is raised to $15 an hour— something Republicans choose to turn a blind eye toward.
The long-overdue raise for American workers seems to just be a huge debate on Capitol hill. "Last year, 60.8% of Floridians voted to increase the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2026," wrote Pedro Gonzalez in a Newsweek Opinion. "Now consider that Donald Trump received 51.2% of the vote in Florida to Joe Biden's 47.8%. In other words, in the crown jewel of 'Trump country,' the $15 minimum wage was more popular than either presidential candidate."
It's not just this isolated incident that shows wide-ranging support for a $15 minimum wage. According to a 2019 Pew Research study, two-thirds of Americans support $15 an hour, including 43% of people who identify as Republicans or Republican-leaning.
As Gonzalez pointed out in his Newsweek piece, "Raising the federal minimum wage to $15 is not a cure-all, as many advocates claim. Nor is it a doomsday device. But it would fix some of the big problems on both sides of the political aisle."
Though not an absolute "cure," helping struggling families and oppressed minority groups stay afloat is more than reason enough for 2025 to be the year every worker in America is paid at least $15 an hour.