By now, nearly everyone within the proximity of the University of Cincinnati’s (UC) main campus has heard of the housing crisis last fall and all the signs that point to another one next fall. With this being so blatantly obvious and incredibly harmful to the UC student body, it would only be reasonable to assume the college is backtracking on admission or finding some way to build more housing or something. However, this is far from the case. Instead, we’ve only gotten increasingly somber news about the upcoming semester – news that will affect everyone in the vicinity of campus without fail. Here are some of the highlights you should be aware of going into the next semester.
Upperclassmen on-campus housing
Next semester, upperclassmen may find that their housing experience is far different from years previous. According to a series of announcements from UC, upperclassmen housing is already heavily limited – and many are already being waitlisted. The option of living on campus for large swathes of people in their last years at UC is quickly becoming nonexistent, and the housing crisis of last semester will pale in comparison to this problem alone. Those lucky upperclassmen who manage to beat this limit will also encounter a new problem altogether. Although there may be some exceptions, most on-campus upperclassmen will be forced to live in apartment-style residences – and pay the price that comes with them.
Waitlist fees
Many of those aforementioned upperclassmen and others who have tried to apply for housing for next semester have had the misfortune of paying the college its steep, nonrefundable $100 housing application fee and subsequently learning that they are on a waitlist to apply for housing. While there is a chance this waitlist will eventually allow them to apply, these individuals are currently out $100 with no guarantee of housing next semester.
Cincinnati Rent Increases
To nobody’s surprise, massively increasing the population of UC has an impact on rent in the surrounding area. While this would be a problem anywhere, it becomes much more substantial when you consider that, depending upon the month, Cincinnati has been either the worst or one of the worst places in the country for rent hikes in recent times. The UC Board of Trustees has shown no willingness to pause record admissions, with next semester having the largest total admission of any UC class in history by 22%. This won’t only affect students – those trying to live in an already inaccessibly expensive city will face even more struggles as UC grows larger.
Community resources
While it’s understandably on the back burner in comparison to the threat of insufficient housing, community resources are already at their brink during peak hours. Going into Langsam Library, any of the dining halls, the gym, or local businesses already demonstrates a problem – one that will only get worse and expand to more areas the more UC decides to over-admit students. Think of all the community resources that still stand to get worse – like the roads, public libraries, restaurants, and even the Cincinnati public transit system, among others – and you’ll understand why this is a critical consideration, too.
At this point, President Neville Pinto and the Board of Trustees seem adamant about their decision to over-admit for the sake of profit. With that in mind, the first step for everyone who is affected should be understanding just how terrible the housing situation here will get. And, for any who happen to be reading this as incoming students: I’d think twice about this before choosing UC as your collegiate home.