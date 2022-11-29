In six seasons, now-former University of Cincinnati (UC) head football coach Luke Fickell captured two American Athletic Conference (AAC) championships, four bowl games, one College Football Playoff appearance, 57 wins and 18 losses. What Fickell did for the UC football program was unmatched – and will continue to be unmatched.
On Sunday, news broke that Fickell would take the reins as head coach of the University of Wisconsin football program. This season, Fickell and the Bearcats missed the AAC Championship game for the first time since 2018, following their first three-loss campaign since 2019.
The journey from back-to-back eight-loss seasons to the College Football Playoff (CFP) semifinal was short, but felt like a rollercoaster stuck on the incline. So what were Fickell's truly greatest moments for the Cincinnati Bearcats?
Fickell's first win with UC
A 26-14 win over Austin Peay State University in the opening game of 2017 was Fickell's inaugural win for the red and black. Austin Peay, who was on a 27-game losing streak at the time, out-rushed and had more first downs than Fickell's first game-day squad. Despite a tight win over the lackluster opponent, Fickell made his mindset clear as his intentions were foreshadowed.
"OK now, where am I headed?" Fickell said in his first post-game press conference following the win. "[We] really kind of control [our emotions] so you, just like the kids, aren't drained. Our team needs us, they needed me. Our coaches, all of us, we need one another. That's a part of the game. There was a lot of emotions."
Even from the very first game, Fickell always looked toward the future with composure, excitement, and confidence. UC's former head coach was also not shy to mention the Bearcats' penalty problem in his opening game, something Bearcats fans got more than used to in his tenure.
Cincinnati 24, Notre Dame 13, Oct. 2, 2021
Could this be labeled the biggest win in program history? It sure felt like it. The ramifications of going to South Bend, Indiana, beating Notre Dame and waving the flag around Notre Dame's endzone felt like an earthquake radiated throughout the football world.
No. 7 Cincinnati, a team many didn't believe deserved the ranking, took down football powerhouse No. 9 Notre Dame. A Sauce Gardner interception, along with a Desmond Ridder-Alec Pierce masterclass, established Cincinnati's talent as some of the nation's best as UC hunted for the CFP.
2021 College Football Playoff (CFP) selection show
On Dec. 5, 2021, the CFP selection show aired on ESPN, officially locking Fickell's 13-0 Cincinnati in the semifinal with a shot at a national title. Relief and disbelief were in the Clifton air as the Bearcats became the first non-Power Five program to make the CFP.
"We're taking care of ourselves," Fickell said on air moments after Cincinnati was announced as the CFP No. 4. "Representing what it is that we do in our program, our community, our university and our city. [We've] tried to stay focused on us and what this is about."
Fickell's mentality was evident to the whole country that day and was contagious to every Cincinnatian along with the ride. Everyone knows what happened against Alabama in the CFP semifinal, the Cotton Bowl, but it was really about the journey to get there, right?
Some notable exclusions include ESPN's College Gameday coming to Clifton for the first time, UC's back-to-back AAC Championship victories, all the ringing of the Victory Bell over Miami (OH) and so many more. Fickell helped establish the University of Cincinnati as a respectable, powerful college football program as it prepares to join the Big 12.
While losing the winningest coach in program history may hurt now, who knows what's to come of Cincinnati Bearcats in the future?