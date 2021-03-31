Fort Frances, a Chicago-based indie band, has steadily grown their strong base of fans since the release of their 2011 album "The Atlas." They are verified on Instagram and have over 45,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. They have been featured on Audiotree and played sets at Underwater Sunshine Fest, hosted by Adam Duritz, the frontman of popular 90's band Counting Crows. They are, by every definition of the term, professional musicians.
If only Spotify, and other streaming services, treated them as such.
Between December 2019 and December 2020, the band made $5,376.62, according to lead singer David McMillan. He said they are actually somewhat lucky, as the band is self-managed and they own the rights to their music, so they are the ones who pocket that cash. But non-DIY musicians, who have to give their team a portion of the earnings, "are making significantly less," said McMillan.
Spotify is being scrutinized more than ever after launching Loud & Clear, a web portal that is supposed to increase "transparency." In my opinion, the new service offers no meaningful change for artists struggling to make ends meet during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Union of Musicians and Allied Workers (UMAW), who organized worldwide "Justice at Spotify" protests days before the streaming company announced Loud & Clear, agrees.
"Spotify has failed to meet any of our demands," they tweeted. "The company consistently deflects blame onto others for systems it has itself built, and from which it has created its nearly $70 billion valuation."
One of the UMAW's biggest gripes with the company is the estimated $0.0038 per-stream rate, which Loud & Clear failed to provide "further information" on.
"We asked for transparency," they continued. "But this website answers none of our questions about the sources of Spotify's income in addition to subscriptions and ads, payola schemes for playlist and algorithm prioritization, or the terms of their contracts with major labels."
McMillan was also frustrated by the lack of answers that Loud & Clear offers. He admits that streaming services as a whole, not just Spotify, are not working for the "vast majority of musicians." He accuses Spotify of "saying they are going to be transparent, and then failing at that."
Even if Spotify, and other streaming companies, were fully transparent, what difference would it make? Artists still wouldn't be paid what they deserve from streaming, being forced to get by with in-person touring, something that coronavirus has made impossible. According to the World Economic Forum, live music makes up over 50% of total revenues in the global music industry. So, musicians have been without their main source of income since the pandemic forced our world to shut down over a year ago.
"Spotify is the most dominant platform on the music streaming market," according to the UMAW. They continue to "accrue value, yet music workers everywhere see little more than pennies in compensation for the work they make."
With no clear end to COVID-19 insight, Spotify needs to stop with these so-called attempts at "transparency" and pay musicians fairly. If they don't act soon, indie artists could go extinct.