Do you remember the last time you bought a CD? Do you remember the last time you bought vinyl and actually listened to it?
Even if you stopped by the record store today, my guess is most of the music you listen to is streamed from your laptop or your phone.
That music doesn’t belong to you. The days of iTunes and torrent downloads are over. All our digital music is paid for with subscription streaming services like Spotify.
Even before streaming, the inevitable shift to digital music devalued musicians and the price of their work. Who would pay $20 for a digital album whose value is entirely separate from the number of people who can listen to it? Only a room full of people can listen to a single record, but the same .mp3 file can be downloaded or streamed to an unbounded and ever-growing audience all at the same time.
That’s why the modern music industry distributes almost all of its content through streaming services. In exchange for instant access to Spotify’s library, listeners give up permanent access to their music files that are too time consuming or expensive to listen to on demand. This is a convenient or lucrative deal for everyone involved, except for the people making the music.
In the age of digital downloads, a song’s price was at most its fractional worth of a physical CD, or free to those who chose to pirate it. The streaming industry hasn’t increased the value of a single song for creators, it has only monetized it at just above the zero-dollar mark. Unfortunately, there’s no reason for this ever to change.
Unless we all have a remarkable change of heart and decide to start paying at least $1 per song like the “good old days,” there’s no reason for anyone to pay for the music they listen to. To support our favorite artists, we’ll have to sponsor them directly, not just buy their CDs.
Musicians now play by the same rules as Youtubers and social media stars – the individual price of what you create will never pay your bills. The only reliable income is found in direct sponsorship from your fanbase.
In this new digital age, there are no musicians, artists or videographers. There are only content creators. This subscriber “Patreon” model promotes independent artists by providing opportunities for a stable income outside of record sales. It can be more democratic for the listeners, too. Relevant artists are supported directly by fans instead of through predatory, multi-billion-dollar record companies.
The streaming model isn’t perfect – only large labels can make a living on 1/3 of a cent per listen.
However, the money isn’t coming back. As long as the internet is around, digital pirates and streaming services will be too. Spotify doesn’t pay artists enough, and that’s not going to change. Creators will need to adapt to the new rules of the subscriber era or go the way of iTunes and .mp3 files.