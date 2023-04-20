Whether or not you've watched a sporting event in the past four months, chances are high that you've seen or heard an advertisement for sports betting. On Jan. 1, Ohio officially legalized sports betting after a multi-year wait, but with it came a flood of sportsbooks competing to advertise their services. While sportsbooks make the risks of gambling clear in their ads, the overwhelming presence of gambling ads may have similar risks that go ignored.
Advertising is a necessity for the gambling industry. Sportsbooks make their money only if bets are placed, which means they need a continuous stream of bettors to flourish. Of course, attracting new customers without any advertising is difficult, so sportsbooks unsurprisingly spend substantial amounts on advertising. Consequentially, it's hard to watch television, listen to the radio, drive up the interstate, or sit on a city bench without encountering some form of sportsbook promotion.
Recent studies have highlighted how copious gambling advertisements negatively impact their audience. The risk for problematic or risky gambling increases with more exposure to gambling advertisements. This is also a particularly dangerous problem for audiences containing vulnerable individuals who have had gambling problems. What is and should be a fun activity can easily spiral into a harmful habit if advertising continues to be widespread.
Curbing these impacts is a challenging task, but there are things that can be done at different levels. Federally, there are limited regulations on advertising in the gambling industry. In February 2023, Congressman Paul D. Tonko (D-NY) introduced the Betting on our Future Act to the 118th U.S. Congress. This bill would prohibit the "advertising of sportsbooks on any medium of electronic communication subject to the jurisdiction of the Federal Communications Commission." There's no telling if this bill will pass, and sportsbooks would almost certainly prefer it does not. But, whether or not it does, sportsbooks can reduce the need for it by stepping back to reevaluate how they approach advertising.
At the company level, sportsbooks can create advertisements that exclusively highlight their resources for preventing and handling addiction. FanDuel, one of the largest U.S. sportsbooks, regularly runs an ad on TV and radio here in Ohio that succinctly discusses their app's "responsible gaming tools." More sportsbooks could show that they have the public's well-being in mind by following this style of resourceful advertisement.
Sportsbooks can also be mindful of the language they use in their advertisements. Ohio put a significant amount of pressure on the industry this year when the Ohio Casino Control Commission prohibited the use of the terms "free" or "risk-free" when describing betting promotions in the state, striking them down as "false" and "misleading." The ensuing domino effect has seen the National Basketball Association (NBA) tell their sportsbook partners that they can no longer use these terms on broadcasts or platforms operated by the NBA, and ultimately, the death of the term's usage industry-wide.
Additionally, sportsbook companies need to consider the practical audience of their digital advertisements. Avoiding television and radio networks with a predominantly minor audience should be at the forefront of the priorities, as there is no reason why a child should be promoted unsolicited sports betting. If you wouldn't advertise cigarettes or tobacco to them, you probably should not try to advertise gambling to them.
Ultimately, sports betting has become our society and isn't going away. The ease with which you can place a bet from anywhere on any game at any time makes for a fun experience that can yield a quick payout and validate your predictions. The copious advertisements raise the risk of ruining the fun, and sportsbooks need to do more to ensure that the advertising has the customers in mind.