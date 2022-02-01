“For every tree we use, another one is planted.” These are the words of Proctor & Gamble’s (P&G) former CEO, David Taylor. These comments were in response to the growing yearly protests outside P&G headquarters in downtown Cincinnati. Employees and shareholders have been pushing for years now to keep lumber from old-growth forests out of the company’s supply chain.
Taylor stepped down in 2021, but the environmental campaign has kept up steam even as the company leadership has changed. The National Resource Defense Council’s Stop Flushing Our Forests campaign has brought protestors to P&G’s doorstep for three years in a row now. Still, the company has done little to address its unethical sources of palm oil and wood pulp.
Now, gobbling up the Canadian wilderness so P&G can sell us cheap toilet paper might sound like an unusually cruel and irresponsible situation. Unfortunately, this is not the case.
Logging has a long and complicated history that is deeply rooted in the conquest and destruction of indigenous lands, but for many younger people, the issue feels over and done with. It feels like tree huggers and earth lovers took care of those bogeymen decades ago, and conservation has taken a backseat to the all-consuming threat of the climate crisis.
But these issues are one and the same: the Boreal ecosystems being logged by P&G’s partners store an estimated 11% of the world’s carbon. Conservation is not just for the caribou; logging is destroying our home too.
So, what about reforestation? Sure, we cut down the old ones, but these companies are planting new generations of trees every day.
Anyone who has spent time on a timber plantation knows how eerie that silence can be. We’re used to tall trees supporting a rich understory of plant and animal life, but in between the rows of towering needle-topped toothpicks, it’s a much more desolate place. These monocultures cannot support life – they can barely support themselves.
A single tree may only need a decade or two before it can be cut down, and even in a natural forest, it only takes the better part of a century for trees to reach maturity. But a forest is not just made of the trees that grow there.
The complex web of relationships that allows these places to soak up carbon can take thousands of years to get going. These systems are self-sustaining and abundant in renewable resources: fish, wildlife, berries, and mushrooms are everywhere, and there is plenty to go around.
But a disturbed forest does not give back, not unless you’re looking for carbon dioxide. We cannot let our industries keep making the same old excuses: planting a tree does not make up for cutting one down.
Cheap toilet paper isn’t worth it. That new IKEA furniture isn’t either. It isn’t up to us to fix private, corporate problems, but the resource-intense lifestyle we all like to live sure isn’t helping. And it’s not like you won’t get something out of it either — logging on federal land loses American taxpayers around 2 billion dollars a year.
We all feel financial, social and environmental impacts from these decisions, even if the trees are a thousand miles away. I want you to practice ethical consumption, but mostly I want you to be really, really mad. I want you to be mad that indigenous lands are being stolen just to be destroyed, that some of the most important forests on earth are being clear cut to make wiping your butt a little bit cheaper, and that you are paying for it.