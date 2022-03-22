I woke up this morning to the sound of a jack hammer. Looking out my window the street was clogged with dump trucks, neon vests and a whole caravan of construction equipment stretching down the road in both directions. Commuters trying to get through laid on their car horns and shouted out of rolled down windows to no avail.
Everybody jokes that UC stands for “Under Construction,” but this mentality reaches far beyond the edges of our college campus. Whether it’s Messer taking up lanes on Clifton Avenue or the hundreds of faceless contractors flipping houses south of Calhoun, our neighborhood keeps builders busy.
On one hand, these developments show that Clifton is trying to grow and prosper. Many neighborhoods in Cincinnati have never gotten this kind of attention, and we should be grateful that our university community has the money and political weight to make sure our roads and buildings are maintained.
On the other hand, constant construction makes walking and driving in CUF a dangerous headache, and the finished product is usually only for a select few people. New campus buildings and renovated private residences are not public projects and getting inside usually has some sort of hefty price tag.
In many ways, all these orange cones everywhere are a public nuisance with a private payoff. I’m glad our neighborhood isn’t getting ignored, but it would be nice to feel respected, too. We need to strike a balance between improving for the future and keeping the present habitable.
Unfortunately, the economic benefits of a safe and happy community are much less direct than the profits of buying and building on real estate.
These two things should go hand in hand. It takes investment to promote a healthy neighborhood, but somehow, we’ve got it the wrong way around. When the house across the street gets a makeover, you may see progress but mostly I just see my rent going up. If construction is a sign of progress, unbridled construction is a sign that the progress is not here for you.
Development around the University of Cincinnati has been displacing people for generations. Avondale, Corryville and CUF have had thousands of homes destroyed in the name of filling our university community with suburban imports. Whether it’s a new highway exit or a freshly paved Kroger parking lot, construction for students is keeping established homeowners on their toes.
When we build without thinking, we sacrifice our safety, our homes, and most importantly – my sleep. Construction around campus should feel like it’s happening for us, not to us.
Of course, this isn’t just a Cincinnati problem. We’re widening highways and tearing down houses all over the country, and not everyone has the resources to set the boundaries they deserve. This has been going on for centuries: If an American neighborhood needs to move out of the way for new development, I’ll bet you its either poor, Black, or both.
Tearing apart neighborhoods in the name of progress is not the only way to build hospitals, highways, and lecture halls. We need to ask who we are building for, and who it will hurt along the way.