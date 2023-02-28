It's a common feeling: You're shopping at your favorite grocery store trying to buy food, maybe for your next meal or the upcoming week, and you stumble upon the nutritional information on the food label. At first glance, this information seems incredibly useful – maybe you’re trying to stick to a certain diet, like keto, and knowing how many grams of each nutrient in an item is valuable to you.
But then you look up. At the top of the food label, you see what you dreaded most: “serving size 1/x of container.” Suddenly, everything you thought you knew about that food must be multiplied by “x.” In some cases, that’s fine – maybe it’s a high-protein food and more servings are more of the protein you want. In most cases, though, it’s dreadful. The nice snack you thought was only a couple hundred calories is now well over 1,000, and you no longer feel you can justify buying it.
This is a usual occurrence in grocery stores across the United States, and the reason why is clear: Companies with unhealthy food stand to gain by having the characteristics on the label that make a food seem unhealthy – like higher calories, more added sugars and higher saturated fats – appear insignificant. If a nutritionally conscious person walks into a dollar store to buy a candy bar, for instance, they might aim for the one with the lowest calorie count – and if they happen to miss that it says something like “1/3 of bar” in the serving size spot, odds are they’ll buy it.
That’s where the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) comes in. They regulate what information nutritional labels have as well as things like what a serving size can be, what the recommended daily intake of certain nutrients are as listed on the label, and other helpful information in choosing healthy foods. Unfortunately, the FDA is only capable of gathering data so quickly. Each item's serving size is based on Reference Amounts Customarily Consumed, or RACCs, which are currently sourced from data from surveys occurring between 2003 and 2008.
Though this is great in concept, it could use some updating. At this point, the earliest of those RACCs were sourced from data gathered two decades ago. There have certainly been some substantial changes in the average diet of Americans since then – and though that data is hard to gather quickly, it’s crucial that we continue to strive towards the most accurate serving sizes we can.
These changes aren’t impossible – the FDA has already taken steps towards a new nutrition label at least once before in 2016. While this nutritional label obviously didn’t fix everything, it did add some essential information like grams of added sugar and their corresponding recommended daily value, updated daily values for things that already had them, and a clearer calorie depiction. Despite not fixing the serving size issue completely, this is encouraging – it means the FDA is still working on nutritional labels and has not settled on the questionable recommendations and labels of the past.