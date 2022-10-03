With the ongoing battles for self-determination in Ukraine, Taiwan and other regions of the world, there’s one question on everyone’s mind: How should we react to these struggles, and what position should the United States take? Immediately the answer seems obvious. Those fighting against forces of oppression – in the two listed cases, Ukraine and Taiwan – should get the support of powers around the world to free them from their oppressors and further self-determination. Unfortunately, in the age of nuclear warfare, the immediate answer isn’t always the right one.
Taiwan is a great example of that grey area that permeates the self-determination space more than we often consider. While Taiwan undoubtedly fits at least some of the criteria for being its own country – the existence of its own governmental system, for instance – there are some genuine reasons behind the idea that Taiwan’s independence and recognition from other countries could be dangerous. The most obvious concern regarding the recognition of Taiwan as its own country, specifically by the U.S., is the nuclear and military capabilities present both here and in China. Both states have expansive nuclear arsenals and militaries that, if ever brought head to head, could spell out devastating consequences for each other and the world at large.
While a full-on conflict because of Taiwan might be unlikely, it’s worth considering whether it’s a valid risk to codify relationships that already broadly exist in practice. The U.S., for example, already has a de facto embassy in Taiwan – referred to as the American Institute in Taiwan on the U.S. Embassy site – that performs many of the actions an embassy otherwise would. With these and other relationships in place, the cost-benefit analysis of officially recognizing Taiwan from the conflict side goes significantly down.
On another note, the people of Taiwan are conflicted about where to proceed from their current state. Various polls conducted by different firms in Taiwan over the years only reported majority support for independence in June 2020, with later polls in 2021 changing that to a mere 31.4% supporting independence. Even then, the reported support for independence in these polls also includes those who wish to maintain the status quo now and work towards full independence later. With such an inconclusive percentage, it’s unclear whether it would truly be self-determination for Taiwanese independence to be brought about now.
Taiwan isn’t the only example of conflicting evidence. For Ukraine, the issue seems black and white at first glance. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has, to-date, broken many international laws, killed many civilians and destroyed a vast amount of Ukrainian infrastructure. Recently, however, we’ve run into an intriguing dilemma regarding Ukraine’s pushback: How far should Ukraine choose to take land, and at what point does that decision stop being the right one?
One part of this question plays out in the Crimean Peninsula, although other Russia-controlled former Ukrainian territories exist as well. Before 2014, the region belonged to Ukraine. In 2014, that changed when Russia invaded and annexed it, making it a Russia-controlled territory. Knowing this, the question then gains specificity: Is it reasonable for Ukraine to use this war to take back land all the way to Russia’s border with the Crimean Peninsula, or should they stop at some arbitrary point along the way?
There are no certain answers to this - many questions must be asked, not all of which have a guaranteed solution. What do the people of Crimea want? Will Putin follow through with threats of nuclear force if the Ukrainian military is to reconquer part of Crimea? These are just some of the reasons that Ukraine’s defensive reconquest is not so cut and dry.
All in all, it’s undoubtedly true that self-determination is a right critical to humanity and civilization. When these issues play out, however, looking at the situation with nuance is often the only real way to approach a true solution.