At approximately 1 p.m. on Monday, the University of Cincinnati's (UC) Director of Athletics, John Cunningham, introduced the next head coach of the UC football team, Scott Satterfield. With the NCAA's transfer portal now open, the Satterfield era is officially underway in Clifton. Bearcat fans have gotten a glimpse into who will be on the sidelines in red and black for UC's inaugural season in the Big 12.
Following Satterfield from Louisville are quarterback coach Pete Thomas and defensive coordinator Bryan Brown. Brown will replace this season's defensive coordinator Mike Tressel who has decided to follow former head coach Luke Fickell to Wisconsin. Brown led a Cardinal's unit that ranked No. 2 in the nation in sacks, No. 3 in takeaways and No. 34 in total defense this season.
It is to be seen how Satterfield and his staff will follow up on five seasons of Bearcat football under the winningest coach in UC history. What we do know is that this transition isn't totally foreign for Satterfield. From 2013-2018, Satterfield led Appalachian State to 47 total wins and had a winning record in all five seasons following the departure of Jerry Moore, the winningest head coach in Appalachian State history.
However, Satterfield's impressive record as a head coach in the Sun Belt Conference did not exactly translate in the Power-Five Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC). Satterfield recorded just two winning seasons in four years and an overall record of 25-24 as the head coach of Louisville, a fact that may sting hopeful Bearcat fans, who have experienced just 10 losses in the last five years.
While the bleak cloud from Fickell's departure still looms for many, the future of the Bearcat's football program is still bright. Satterfield brings the proven recruiting prowess needed for success in the Big 12. The Cardinals have the No. 19 ranked 2023 recruiting class which ranks fourth in the ACC and would rank fourth among Big 12 teams. Only TCU, Oklahoma, and Texas have higher-ranked classes. Texas and Oklahoma are set to join the Southeastern Conference in 2025.
Should any of Louisville's seven four-star recruits or running back Reuben Owens, the Cardinal's lone five-star recruit, opt to de-commit and follow Satterfield to Cincinnati, the Bearcats would land some major talent.
Satterfield's track record of leading explosive offenses could potentially ease the Bearcats' transition into the Big 12, the highest-scoring conference in college football over the last seven seasons. Satterfield, known across the college football landscape as an offensive-minded coach, led the Cardinals to over 444 yards per game from 2019-2021. The Bearcats have averaged 392.7 yards per game this season.
While winning has become the norm in Cincinnati, and it is still to be expected, expectations of immediate success should be tempered. The Bearcats are challenged by both major coaching staff and conference transition. UC still has plenty to prove before they are placed among the upper echelon of college football, and weathering the storm brought by Fickell's departure is the first step.
Satterfield and his coaching staff, who have just had their salary pool risen to a school record $10.75 million per year, have their work cut out for them and then some. Only time will tell how successfully UC handled losing its most decorated coach; time is exactly what the program needs. Remember, Luke Fickell went 4-8 in his first season as head coach.