On April 1, the Amazon Labor Union succeeded in an effort many said would be impossible when they formed the first union to ever exist at an Amazon location within the United States. On top of being a future benefit for the workers who are now unionized, Amazon’s Staten Island warehouse is a display case of companies’ fear of unions, and a harbinger of the great success that the labor movement can have in the future.
Amazon is no stranger to the concept of union-busting – in fact, they’ve been increasingly wary of bustling union talk. The recent National Labor Review Board lawsuit against Amazon in March for “flagrant unfair labor practices” was a result of movements at this very warehouse: A representative of the Amazon Labor Union, Gerard Bryson, was fired in what the board claims was illegal retaliation.
If internal documentation is to be believed, it gets far worse. A new internal document regarding Amazon’s development of an in-house messaging service suggests that the service will have an automatic block of certain words, many of which are related to unions or complaints. These words include terms like “union,” “grievance,” “compensation,” “restrooms,” “freedom,” and even minor complaints such as “this is concerning” or “this is dumb.”
While it is deeply concerning that this level of anti-union rhetoric permeates through so many industries, it should also be motivating to workers. The efforts of a company to repel unionization, along with other metrics like increased benefits and better working conditions, can be utilized as touchstones of collective power for workers.
When a behemoth of a company like Amazon is willing to go through several lawsuits and even allegedly make an internal messaging app filter to prevent unionization, it is a sign that Amazon knows that unions have a chance at their locations if they leave workers alone. Anti-union rhetoric and actions like those at Staten Island should be a rallying cry to workers, not dissuasion. If grassroots collectivism at Staten Island can pull off a win against Amazon, it can do the same at many other locations.
Along with providing motivation, the win at Staten Island has the potential to revolutionize how labor activists go about unionization efforts. Their union was not won by significant monetary power or support from a long list of labor organizations. Instead, it was won by several people – grassroots organizers and workers at the JFK8 warehouse – who noticed the conditions at their store failing to improve.
The plan to create the Amazon Labor Union at Staten Island’s key was the workers themselves. Rank-and-file workers were not only the ones voting to certify a union but were also the ones representing the union and trying to convince their coworkers or former coworkers that unionization was the best option.
Labor organizers and workers alike should look to this shift towards rank-and-file workers in future fights. Its success in fighting one of the biggest, most powerful companies in the world against all odds with grassroots organizing is one we should study and understand deeply. In the end, unionization is about the collective power of workers and what it can achieve. Who better demonstrates that than the rank-and-file workers themselves?