There is no arguing that our society is going virtual. Technology is changing, and in some cases replacing, every element of our daily lives. One aspect of human life that is being dramatically changed is the value of the written language. Handwriting is becoming less and less of an essential skill as people are turning towards the keyboard. It can be argued, however, whether or not this is always beneficial.
I believe in the value of putting pen to paper. Writing in this way isn't just a skill, but I think it should be considered art. You can better connect with the content, physically feeling yourself write it down and processing it as you do so is much more mentally engaging. Handwriting has become much less commonplace, as typing has become a more efficient tool.
Have you ever written a letter? Our generation grew up in the era of email and the beginnings of text messaging, but I think there is something of massive value in a letter. There is a personal touch, the extra effort of taking time out of your day to write something for someone you care about, that just can't be replicated in an email. I challenge you to write a letter to a loved one and see how they react.
Have you ever kept a journal? As social media and other platforms on the internet have become an outlet for people's thoughts and opinions, the art of journaling has fallen by the wayside. There is immense value in expressing yourself through the written word and processing those thoughts on your own without others' input.
The University of Rochester Medical Center wrote that "journaling can help you manage anxiety, reduce stress [and] cope with depression." It can also help you "prioritize problems, fears and concerns" and "provide an opportunity for positive self talk." These are all extremely important to our mental health, especially in a college environment when the time for self care is scarce.
Experts have consistently been supporting the idea that the pen is mightier than the keyboard. Edward Gentaz, a professor at the University of Geneva, focusing in developmental psychology, said, "handwriting is a complex task which requires various skills - feeling the pen and paper, moving the writing implement, and directing movement by thought."
College students tend to prefer taking notes on their laptops. When I walk into any given class, I notice almost every student has a laptop out rather than a pen and paper. While it may be a more efficient way to document everything that comes out of the instructor's mouth during a lecture, are you genuinely learning the material that way? Writing down key ideas and absorbing the words as you write them tends to be a much better way to acquaint yourself with the content.
Princeton University's Pam A. Mueller and the University of California's Daniel Oppenheimer studied this difference between hand-writing and typing notes. Mueller told NPR that, "when people type their notes, they have this tendency to try to take verbatim notes and write down as much of the lecture as they can. The students who were taking longhand notes in our studies were forced to be more selective." This selection served to show that the students who put pen to paper were engaging with the content on a higher level.
It's possible that the art of handwriting will completely disappear in the future. There may be a point when technology has replaced all need to teach students how to write by hand. I believe the value of writing is so great that we could all stand to put pen to paper more, whether by writing a letter to a friend, writing about your day in a journal, or replacing your laptop with a notebook in class.