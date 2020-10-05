What do Nutella, Hershey's Chocolate, Coca-Cola and Kellogg's cereal all have in common? All of these brands use palm oil as a key ingredient when making their products.
Palm oil is the world's most demanded vegetable oil, making palm oil extraction an environmental crisis.
"Extensive deforestation of tropical forests in Central Africa and parts of South East Asia, for palm oil, negatively affects biodiversity," said University of Cincinnati geography professor, Jeffrey Brewer.
The cutting down of trees causes a loss of habitat for many plants and animals, which creates a threat to species survival. In particular, the orangutan is one animal facing extinction due to the extraction of palm oil.
The burning down of forests leads to an "increase in greenhouse gasses into the atmosphere, particularly CO2," said Brewer.
Since trees store carbon, when they are burned down, they release that carbon back into the atmosphere, accounting for 10% of all global warming emissions.
According to Brewer, many more sustainable oils make good alternatives to palm oil, including soybean, coconut, peanut and olive oil.
Yet, extracting any oil has an environmental cost, so the best solution is "to find a balance between extracting and using these oils and sustainably managing the forests that produce these oils," said Brewer.
Is there anything that students at the University of Cincinnati can do to help save forests from palm oil extraction?
Brewer proposes an "increased consumer awareness of the products we buy and use and how all of these things are being produced."
Although environmental degradation from palm oil extraction seems hopeless, switching the demand for more sustainable oil is something, we as consumers, have the power and responsibility to do.
Only when society demands products of sustainability will businesses act ethically and change their product.
On the quest to end palm oil extraction, it is helpful to remember a wise quote from the famous anthropologist Margaret Mead. "Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can't change the world: indeed, it's the only thing that ever has."