In the wake of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg's death, supporters of Roe v. Wade and the right to choose are in a state of panic.
Party lines are curtly divided when it comes to women's rights to their bodies, and due to conservatives' clear threat to overturn Roe v. Wade, this issue makes the next Supreme Court nominee of vital importance to both parties.
After Antonin Scalia died in 2016, President Obama was denied the choice of a new justice by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a politically motivated move by the Republican party to ensure that the next judge chosen was a conservative.
Of course, President Trump later filled the vacancy with Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, an accused sexual predator. A doubled blow to all American women, his history of sexual assault and his stance on abortion further enshrined an acceptance of white male dominance over the bodies of women across the country.
Now, in the same position Democrats found themselves in during 2016, the Republican party promises to confirm a justice as soon as possible.
As great as she was, this single American political figure's death has an absolutely stunning amount of power to change the state of social justice for the entire nation. With only nine Supreme Court justices total, one person matters a whole lot. In this case, the parties are tasked with replacing one of the most influential women of the last century, a pioneer for women's rights.
Surely, the choice will be simple for Republicans. It will be someone with conservative, fundamentalist Christian ideologies around women's rights. It's all so depressing and scary.
One person makes all the difference. In a 'democratic' country that prides itself in the idea that it's run by the people for the people, this kind of coin toss is disastrously unstabilizing.
Where is the people's say in this two-party power-grab fest? As a woman whose own autonomy is on the line, it's simply unbearable to sit back and wait for old white men to come to a choice that will either protect you or hurt you.
What kind of a democracy erupts in flames when one person passes? One single vacancy in our political system sends both parties into chaos, reconfirming that the deep-seated polarization of recent years is going nowhere anytime soon.
Both parties are deeply hypocritical in their handlings of the vacancies of past and present. Waiting until the election, however, would at the very least give Americans a say in who gets that seat, seeing as a majority of Americans disapprove of Trump as president.
I truly cannot hear any more party talk; the accusations slinging back and forth are absolutely dizzying. What matters is what the people want, and people at least want an updated say in who chooses this history-altering seat.