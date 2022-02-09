When I started seventh grade, all my teachers were brand-new. The levy hadn’t passed, and half the school district had been laid off.
This is a common problem in Ohio, where a huge part of school funds are generated through district property taxes. Cincinnati public schools received 46% of funding from local real estate in 2020, compared to only 37% from the state.
The idea is that local property taxes are a more stable funding source than income or sales taxes, but this system also has the totally accidental side effect of deeply segregating school districts and restricting people of color to underfunded schools.
Ohioans have been upset about this for a long time. We took the issue all the way to the Ohio Supreme Court in 1979, lost the case, and did it again twelve years later in 1991. In 1997, the Supreme Court finally admitted that the way we fund schools is unconstitutional.
Of course, just admitting that the backbone of Ohio public education is racist and inefficient didn’t mean we actually had to change anything. More than 20 years later, we’re still sitting on the exact same problem.
Our state legislature had to figure out how to make quality education available to everyone. Rather than introducing any sort of meaningful solution, the state created the EdChoice voucher program in 1996.
This program used state funding from public schools to provide private school scholarships, which really only doubled down on segregating schools. Vouchers make private schools cheaper but paying the rest of tuition still creates a financial barrier for poorer students. These programs are sold to voters as charity for Black students, but inevitably reinforce inequity in education.
By taking money away from public schools to subsidize private ones, we not only fail to prioritize Black students but also simultaneously cripple the rest of our education system. By funding public schools with local property taxes, we guarantee that poor communities stay poor and rich communities stay white.
Quality schools are a huge reason families choose to live where they do. An Ohio school district with wealthy homeowners and high property taxes will have better funding, and when more people move there for the schools then property values rise even more. This feedback loop keeps real estate booming, schools afloat, and Black children at arm’s length.
My middle school may have had to lay off all their teachers, but our district was still a wealthy white one. There were stark differences in funding between schools in my hometown and the Akron schools just 20 minutes away.
Restricting education by income has been a go-to strategy for segregating schools since the 1954 “Brown v. Board of Education” ruling. Whether through property taxes or private school vouchers, the Ohio legislature has been intentionally passing racist educational policy through our government for decades.
We have been sitting in a literal constitutional crisis since before anyone in my cohort was even born, and we’re running out of excuses: Ohio needs an education overhaul.