Boldlybankrupt.com is releasing an update in the first week of the fall semester. During their collaboration with Save Ohio Higher Ed, an advocacy group comprised of seven different Ohio universities' students and professors, they gained a broader understanding of the present issues facing higher education since COVID-19.
The financial challenges our public universities now face is not a result of COVID-19. Instead, the pandemic has revealed the consequences of misspending by our administrations for years. Their reluctance to take from endowments and cash reserves to support the educational mission speaks volumes. Just taking a look at Ohio public universities, their response to COVID-19 offers the full spectrum of financial misspending and a lack of accountability within higher-ed today. Interestingly, no matter their position on this spectrum, their financial decisions look oddly similar.
The Ohio State University, for example, has $8.9 billion in cash reserves and investments, according to its June 2020 Moody's credit analysis. The report concluded that the university is in a strong financial position, even stating that OSU could "manage through the current period of disruption to normal business operations."
Still, they claim to be suffering financially from COVID-19 and refuse to spend just $30 million—0.34% of their reserves—to get their arts and science's college out of debt. They have instead chosen to injure the educational mission by canceling courses, often high-level and specialized, with fewer than 20 students—putting students and instructors at risk with in-person classes—and cutting adjunct and graduate students' already unlivable salaries.
Meanwhile, The University of Akron faces an extreme crisis, closing 6 of its 11 colleges and firing 96 tenured faculty, all while upholding its D-1 football status. If this does not describe the state of higher education today, I don't know what does.
Most Ohio universities lie somewhere in between: many are exaggerating the financial blows to justify budget cuts. Most notable, though, is that these cuts come from the educational mission instead of the things peripheral to it.
Higher-ed follows the patterns we see among institutions nationally. Austerity—cuts to public services by the government—fuels the need for the short term, profit-centric thinking by our universities. In the same way, our government is attempting to "balance the budget" with austerity, our public universities drain student services of funding, and slash budgets of colleges like arts and sciences that are not lucrative, in favor of projects that may increase enrollment and revenue.
While I understand the complexity of challenges higher-ed is facing presently, I ask UC to be an exception. Please, become transparent, change your spending habits and realign your priorities with those of your students, faculty, and community members.