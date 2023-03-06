A little over a month ago, a train derailment in east Ohio brought to light some serious issues with how our railways – and supply chains – are managed. The derailed train had 11 cars worth of toxic chemicals onboard, leaking plenty of those same chemicals into nearby rivers and the air.
This was exacerbated when, on Feb. 5, officials were notified that one of the cars had to have its contents burned off because it was at risk of explosion. It was here that Norfolk Southern, the railroad company responsible for the derailment, told one of its major lies to authorities: The company burned off the chemicals in five cars carrying vinyl chloride rather than just the one at risk. It was an environmental disaster.
The population of East Palestine has been raising valid concerns ever since. Despite science, government officials and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) suggesting that water and air quality have remained at a safe level since, it’s impossible to know for sure if this derailment will have any long-term health effects – and it’s hard to trust the word of a railroad company that just caused an environmental disaster in your community.
What’s more, the community has still been devastated in reputation and the housing market. Plenty of residents have felt a need to upend their lives and move elsewhere due to valid concerns about the future. Homeowners are facing struggles in selling their homes. Realtors are left unsure of what to do as people back out of buying homes. At least one bank has refused to give out mortgages for the area as of March 2. Even those who are staying remain unsure about health conditions and feel insecure breathing in air or drinking water in their village.
It gets worse, though. This hasn’t been the only derailment – it just so happens to be the only one that had 11 cars full of toxic chemicals. Norfolk Southern has had multiple derailments in the past few months, with one happening this past Saturday. While these derailments supposedly leaked no dangerous chemicals, it’s still a problem: if derailments are this common for Norfolk Southern, it’s only a matter of time before another dangerous spillage happens.
That brings us back to Cincinnati, where Norfolk Southern is trying to buy another rail that heads along a 337-mile path toward Chattanooga, Tennessee. While it has already been on a 25-year lease with the city, Norfolk buying the railway would give it far more leeway and the ownership of 9,500 or so acres of land underneath.
Among other things, this purchase is concerning for two main reasons: long-term city profits and the safety of the surrounding community. On profits, there’s no guarantee that the purchase would result in more funding for Cincinnati over time. While investing $1.6 billion dollars is nothing to sneeze at, neither is a lease agreement for tens of millions of dollars a year.
The second reason, though, is key: There’s no guarantee Norfolk Southern won’t use its newfound authority to be careless for profit and cause another disaster in a much larger population center. They’ve shown a willingness to do so; letting the railway purchase go through puts the safety of Cincinnatians and others along the railway at risk.