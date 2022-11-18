Two weeks ago, the vile letter sent to a University of Cincinnati (UC) faculty member was only the most recent local example of an ever-growing string of hate-fueled attacks across the country. Whether physical – as in the case of the federal hate crime at UC during the move-in week of August 2021 – or written, one thing is clear: Hate crime numbers are not going down.
Broadly speaking, this can be attributed to many different events. For instance, according to FBI statistics, there was a notable spike in hate crimes in 2020, sitting at about 6% more than in 2019. While it’s impossible to say exactly what caused the increase, it is possible to make strong inferences. Two things, in particular, come to mind for 2020. One, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the anti-Asian rhetoric that came alongside it. Two, the murder of George Floyd – among other prevalent instances of police brutality – and the corresponding Black Lives Matter protests, whose opponents were often less-than-tolerant.
Beyond these individual events in 2020, we’ve seen a wide-ranging increase in the public racism of the right wing. Feeling empowered by the election of Donald Trump and other far-right leaders across the globe, white supremacists, neo-Nazis and other unsavory figures have found their footing in public dialogue. One example of this here in the United States – but certainly not even close to the only – is Marjorie Taylor Greene, a sitting U.S. House member, attending the America First Political Action Conference – a conference organized by well-known white nationalist and anti-Semite Nick Fuentes.
Figures like these often perpetuate talking points that directly increase hate crimes. In Trump’s case, analyses have been done on how his rhetoric on the campaign trail in 2016, as well as his subsequent rise to power, gave bigoted conservatives more validation in acting on their views instead of keeping quiet. After all, with an election to legitimize racism, sexism, xenophobia and general bigotry, the far right likely felt that they had the support of the former president – one that continues to make wildly racist comments to this day.
At home, this attitude towards people of color may seem like it doesn’t have quite the same supporter base. The right often criticizes colleges as being a sort of propagandizing machine for the left. While false, it’s true that liberals are far more supportive of colleges and, therefore, probably more likely to attend. However, false criticisms and preconceived notions don’t change the fact that bigotry is alive and well at UC and many other collegiate institutions.
This issue for UC isn’t simply a result of the surrounding city of Cincinnati or immature students, either. The graduate director of the criminal justice department at UC, John Paul Wright, for example, has published extensive research on biosocial criminology – a hotly debated view of criminology positing that biology plays a role in criminal behavior. He is also the faculty advisor for UC’s chapter of Turning Point USA, a right-wing student organization whose founder, Charlie Kirk, has done everything from constantly misgendering trans people to calling the conception of white privilege a “racist lie.”
This one professor and group alone obviously doesn’t make the entirety of UC bigoted. Allowing them and others like them a platform, however, certainly bolsters the confidence of individuals willing to take their reasoning one step further. Whether it’s the horrendous concept that biology makes certain races more likely to be criminals or something as simple as Trump referring to COVID-19 as the “kung flu,” it’s undeniable that these beliefs often result in terrible real-world actions. There’s no reason we should be surprised when we continue to give their prerequisite ideas a voice.