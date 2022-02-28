Nearly a month ago, as the spring semester began at the University of Cincinnati (UC), many students received an email suggesting that the well-known late-night van fleet referred to as NightRide was being updated. Inside that email were several concerning changes that fundamentally altered NightRide’s capabilities – and not for the better.
NightRide started out as a service meant to bolster the safety of students around campus by allowing them to request a ride anywhere within a one-mile radius around UC’s campus at night. With the van fleet, it was possible for students to get a ride from and to virtually anywhere in that area.
The first detrimental change – the one that made NightRide into a shuttle service rather than a van fleet – is entirely antithetical to this concept. With a shuttle service, students can’t simply contact drivers and meet them at their current location. Instead, they are forced to walk to the nearest stop – potentially endangering themselves if they’re in an area they don’t feel safe walking around at night.
Furthermore, the shuttle service fails to uphold the intention of providing a safe transport for students that may be intoxicated in some way. Students that are under the influence may be unable to safely make it to the nearest stop – a problem that didn’t exist with the previous van fleet.
On top of the safety problems present in the shuttle system, there are also noteworthy logistical concerns present in having a single shuttle handle 15 stops around campus.
If the ‘Housing Weekend’ route, a route with only 11 stops and far less covered distance, is any example of the amount of time the new NightRide shuttle will take to get through a cycle, this new service will require substantial amounts of time to reach students that may need a ride quickly.
Even if you do find yourself lucky enough to avoid the NightRide shuttle being half a campus and 11 stops away from you when you need it, there’s no guarantee that it will get to you before the bus stops service at two in the morning – three hours earlier than the van fleet did.
While the NightRide of the past had its troubles, UC chose the wrong route to repair. Instead of solving NightRide’s previous lack of workers leading to long wait times through some method of expansion or incentivization of current and new workers, for instance, UC made another reckless decision to privatize.
During its existence as a van fleet, NightRide was operated by student workers – a group of people that makes up over one-third of the employees at UC. The privatization of NightRide acted as an instance of UC disregarding its student workers in favor of an external company.
Although UC may have had the best intentions in its alterations of the NightRide program, they fell flat and resulted in an overall worse experience. Be it for the student workers that lost a potential job opportunity or the students looking to use a NightRide program that now has far less availability, UC needs to seriously consider reversing their NightRide decisions.