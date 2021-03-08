In the world of architecture, there exists one central question as old as the profession itself: is form or function more important? Father of the skyscraper Louis Sullivan argued that function – spatial planning, structural integrity – should be designed first, and form – aesthetics – should follow. Frank Lloyd Wright, Sullivan's protégé, adopted the most widely accepted stance: form and function are one.
The new UC College of Law building, whose groundbreaking began this month, embodies this theory perfectly. It will cater more directly to the needs of 21st-century students, with existing classrooms expanded and outfitted with modern technology, lighting and interior finishes. A series of renderings from design architect Perkins & Will reveal just that, but there is more to this simplistic design than meets the eye.
Externally, the architects are making some very subtle, beautiful moves. The all-glass enclosure is framed by a thick, paneled envelope spanning the second floor's entire length. This envelope contrasts the frailty of the curtain wall and accentuates the structure's overall horizontality. A system of broad interior and exterior columns provides structural support and punctures the planar form, presenting moments of verticality. The subtle sloping of the landscape draws one to the entry, which opens its wide, transparent doors to the sprawling, green lawns of Sigma Sigma commons.
The interior is designed entirely for the 21st-century student. The sun-soaked atrium acts as a large gathering space, complete with elevated group study rooms, a seating stair and moveable, collaborative furniture. Light wood and white finishes reflect natural light into typically dark interior spaces. There is a two-story library, courtrooms and multi-purpose rooms, open and quiet study spaces and classrooms with flexible layouts. Yes, you can kiss those squeaky lecture hall seats goodbye.
Besides the fact that it's modern and aesthetically pleasing, is a new building actually beneficial or necessary to the students?
Actually, yes – this is where the function comes in. Other than surface-level aesthetics, the new design is proven to benefit users psychologically, with increased daylighting and flexible seating being just two examples of this.
Long after the last renovation of the current law building in the 1980s, a study was published analyzing the effect of daylighting on school performance. In 1999, the Heschong Mahone Group found that "students with the most daylighting in their classrooms progressed 20% faster on mathematics and 26% faster on reading tests over one year than students" with less daylighting in their classrooms. With its expansive light box, the new College of Law directly contradicts its current home, whose concrete, heavy form offers selective and sparse lighting.
Similarly, recent studies have concluded that there is no one optimal seating arrangement for students. In fact, activity-dependent organization has the greatest impact on cognitive retention, with "more interactive tasks [benefitting] from interactive arrangements (semicircle and clusters), and independent tasks from independent (rows) arrangements." So gone are the days of the fixed-seat classroom.
Despite how I feel about UC's perpetual state of construction, their plan for the new College of Law is somewhat relieving. Campus buildings like DAAP and Steger might look intriguing from the outside, but their interior circulation and practicality can be called into question. The new College of Law is certainly not a feat of engineering or architectural wonder, but the design's consideration of its inhabitants is noteworthy in and of itself.