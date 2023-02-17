Just Wednesday, a mass shooting broke out in an El Paso mall, killing one person and injuring three others. The tragedy occurred just across the lot from a different mass shooting in 2019 – one that killed 23 people and was motivated by xenophobia and racism.
These two attacks represent only a drop in the bucket when it comes to the unimaginable amount of mass shootings that happen in the US. Gun Violence Archive, a leader in the documentation of gun violence and mass shootings, defines a mass shooting as a shooting event that kills or injures at least four people, other than the shooter. By this metric, there have been 72 mass shootings just this year. That’s more than one shooting every day since the new year began.
It’s hard to hear the continuous defense of gun ownership, which usually amounts to regurgitating the Second Amendment. Almost more unfortunate is the fact that these same individuals will often ignore or obfuscate the point when questioned on basic gun control. They’ll say that they need defense from their government or that gun control defeats the purpose of the Second Amendment and takes away the constitutional rights of their communities or that heroes with guns often save more lives than mass shootings destroy.
But these are ridiculous defenses. These don’t just come from – usually conservative – commentators, either – our own elected officials, like the infamous Marjorie Taylor Greene, have made it a point to be anti-gun-control.
While there are too many terrible defenses to debunk in one sitting, the “heroes with guns” and “protection from a tyrannical government” ones are among the worst. While it is already nonsensical on its face – there wouldn’t be nearly as many gun threats for these supposed heroes to stop with better gun control and fewer guns. The heroes with guns concept has also been disproven time and time again. Your odds of avoiding death via gun assault don’t go down by owning a gun. In fact, they go way up. Studies vary on exactly how much, but the one from Am J Public Health suggests a rate increase of roughly four to five times control odds.
The protection from tyrannical government defense, on the other hand, is blatantly ridiculous. While it is true that we should be wary of the capacity for tyrannical figures to take office here, the math doesn’t work out. The United States has the most funded military in the world by a long shot, with enough capacity to blow nearly any other country (if not every single one) out of the water. If the US ever turned into a tyrannical government, personal gun ownership would simply not be able to stop it – or, realistically, even make a dent.
With 2,340 non-suicide gun deaths so far this year according to the Gun Violence Archive, it's time to act. Next time you browse the news and find another mass shooting has occurred – which, at the rate, we’re going, has a good chance of being tomorrow – know that we could be in a much better position if we pressured our elected officials to support comprehensive gun control. The Second Amendment is only worth the lives it improves – and currently, it’s not doing much improving.