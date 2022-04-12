It’s obvious that the Cincinnati Museum Center is much more than a collection of dusty archives from the second you step inside the yawning golden globe of Union Terminal’s central room. Whether it’s the dinosaur skeletons or the art deco, it’s clear that visitors are here for the experience.
But museums aren’t just about showmanship. The collections behind a museum’s backdoors are the backbone of many scientific fields. The local fossil record, ancient human history and thousands of literal stuffed animals are locked up neatly in huge fields of filing cabinets in the Geier Collections and Research Center of CMC.
How can we appreciate the cultures of indigenous societies we’ve never interacted with? Artifacts from Ohio life thousands of years ago are preserved and cataloged here. Do you want to know how old the ground is beneath your feet? Fossil evidence is an essential part of how we date geological strata. Need to do see some lizard anatomy for yourself? They’ve got them by the jarful.
Most students at the University of Cincinnati have had the internet around for their entire lives, and when we need information, that’s exactly where we go. You can learn all sorts of things from articles, YouTube videos, and Wikipedia pages, but where do all these facts and figures come from at the end of the day? Almost all our information is at best second-hand news – are there assumptions we’ve been making that are clouding our judgment? How can we archive physical evidence to reinterpret these conclusions in the future?
Museum collections are a vital part of the human knowledge safety net. If we don’t invest in archiving all this information, the facts we rely on to understand our world will be that much more uncertain. Art, machinery and entire ways of life that have been lost forever are partially preserved in the archives of the Geier collections.
As important as all this archival work is, the filing cabinets aren’t what brings the money in. If the Cincinnati Museum center only existed to keep historical artifacts safely tucked away, the parking lot wouldn’t be bigger than the building.
Museums are the PR team of the scientific community, digesting and presenting knowledge in ways that people will understand and remember. After all, what is all this research for if we don’t have anyone to share it with? And who will be curious enough to study this stuff in the first place if we stop wowing kids with dinosaur bones?
Sure, it would be awesome to 3D scan all of Geier’s fossils. But that money could also be spent on an in-person exhibition. Museums must balance real science that keeps PhDs thinking with exciting experiences that get regular people learning.
For everyday people, it can be hard to see both sides of this coin. It’s easy to take the displays at face value and not think any deeper about the mountains of evidence it took to get here. But take this as a reminder that people worked hard to preserve this knowledge so that you can get your money’s worth of giant sloths and tyrannosaur skeletons.