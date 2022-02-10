Ever wondered whether you could just up and move to a brand-new city? Somewhere where no one knows your name, the anonymity allowing you to become anyone you’ve always wanted to be.
Now, that’s a pretty rose-colored vision of what moving to a new city, alone, is actually like. There are plenty of drawbacks: one, feeling like a stranger to everyone you meet; two, being far away from those you love; and three, figuring out all the nitty-gritty details, like where your new favorite coffee spot is or how to navigate a brand-new transportation system.
All that aside, this is what growth looks like. Stumbling your way around red or blue lines of public transport, trying specialty food unique to the area, forging friendships from meetup photography classes, all of it is growth.
It might take concerted effort to be continually out of your default element, but growth doesn’t take place warm and cozy inside your comfort zone. Dealing with new challenges enhances problem-solving skills, forces adaptability and builds confidence in the long run.
After the last few years landlocked our day-to-day experiences, limiting them to Zoom rooms and our immediate vicinities, isn’t it time for big change? We all seem to be antsy for something new.
According to a recent study of college graduates, “A quarter of students (25%) report that they are tired of their current situation and want change, while 29% wish they'd gone to school in an entirely different area. Nearly half (48%) just want to experience a new place altogether after college.”
As more and more jobs become remote-friendly and untethered to location, the opportunities for new college grads to make a leap doesn’t necessarily have to be tied to a particular job or on-the-ground opportunity. It also means that moving doesn’t have to be so permanent – hopping a bit more nomadically from place to place isn’t out of the question either.
Pre-pandemic, less than 4% of jobs were remote. By the end of 2020, that number had leaped to 9%. Now, 15%. In fact, according to projections, by the end of 2022, 25% of U.S. jobs will be remote, and the increase will only continue in 2023. Opportunities to untether yourself from job-specific locales are only ever-increasing.
Plus, your early 20s may just be the most mobile time in your life, no matter whether you take the opportunity to move around or not – as you age, it just seems like more factors hold you to particular places: sweet jobs, relationships, family needs, etc.
In my eyes, moving provides a sense of individual autonomy we’ve all missed during pandemic times, allowing us to reclaim our spots in the driver’s seats of our own lives. And after graduating school in Ohio, why not try out Oregon, or Massachusetts, or New York? At this unique point in life, there’s nothing holding you anywhere.
And if you don’t like it after a trial run or two? Just come back, but guaranteed, you will be a brand-new person.