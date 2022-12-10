On Saturday, the University of Cincinnati (UC) men’s basketball team was defeated by the Xavier University Musketeers 80-77 in the Crosstown Shootout, marking the fourth straight win for Xavier against the Bearcats.
In a disappointing first half for the Bearcats, their woes of inconsistency that have followed them around this season persisted in the opening half once again. UC shot 25 percent and nine turnovers, this being the leading cause of their 41-24 deficit at the half.
Yet, the Bearcats never gave up and came out in the second half with a vengeance. Forward Jeremiah Davenport opened the scoring with a three on the first possession, but he wouldn’t score for the rest of the game.
UC men’s basketball head coach Wes Miller went in a different direction, playing big man Ody Oguama alongside Viktor Lakhin, and found success running the two big men together. After slowly clawing back into the game, UC went on a huge run in the final minutes capped off by a David DeJulius four-point play to tie the game at 77. However, a late foul by UC allowed Xavier to ice the game from the free-throw line and win 80-77 in what ended up as an instant classic.
Oguama had seven points in the second half with multiple big plays down the stretch, including a big and-one that cut the lead to three. The Bearcats were plus-15 when he was on the floor, and the Bearcats offense was clicking with him taking over the power forward position. This success kept UC in the game. And looking forward to the Bearcats season, it could be time to make the change to the starting lineup and, with that, reevaluate Jeremiah Davenport’s role on the roster.
Davenport has seen a decrease in his production this season, averaging under ten points and shooting just 31 percent from the floor. His role in the starting lineup has seen a drastic change than in years past with the addition of Landers Nolley II and the improved offense of Viktor Lakhin.
There wasn’t an answer for who should take over in the starting spot until today, with many taking notice of Oguama’s performance. The use of both big men does raise questions about the depth of UC’s bench, but, if used correctly, Davenport with the second unit could be a massive success for both the Bearcats and Jeremiah.
John Newman III, who suffered a knee injury earlier this season that has him sidelined for at least another month, was going to be a big part of the Bearcats second unit. His defense, rebounding, and energy made him a prototypical sixth man; his scoring ability not prioritized but still a weapon. While guys like Daniel Skillings and Jarrett Hensley have helped fill that role, there has still been something missing off the bench this season. Enter Jeremiah Davenport.
Davenport is still extraordinarily athletic and highly talented, but his situation is not helping him. He has been relegated to the fourth scoring option and has been trying to do too much to get his points, taking isolation attempts on the wing and forcing up contested shots. Davenport has found success when he’s patient. When he gets into situations where he has leverage to get to the rim or has an open look, he’s capitalized on many of them.
This change, while a major one, shouldn’t mess with rotations all that much. If one of Lakhin or Oguama gets into foul trouble, as they did against Xavier, Davenport or Hensley can sub in at the four. Kalu Ezipke, who did not play against Xavier, also gives UC a true center option off the bench.
Making a change to the starting lineup, however, especially one involving a player who has been a staple of Bearcat Basketball these past few seasons, is going to be difficult. Davenport has been a vital part of the core of this team, and to see his minutes get reduced against Xavier, in what could be the biggest game of the Bearcats season, has to be disheartening for the UC native. But it is unrealistic to expect this team to turn it around without any change.
There is still the potential for success with this roster. The role that was meant for John Newman now looks perfect for Jeremiah Davenport. Even if it is only for a limited amount of time, a stretch of games where Davenport can find a rhythm and get back to where he’s been before could help save both his slumping season and the Bearcats regular season altogether.