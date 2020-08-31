The two most-consumed resources in the entire world are water and concrete. While most of the water that we use ends up in fields, turbines and bathtubs, most of the concrete in the world ends up on the University of Cincinnati’s (UC) campus.
As a third-year at UC, I have watched my professors get hired and fired, tuition rise, and different student organizations come and go. But there has been one constant presence on campus over the course of my college career: construction.
As much as Skyline and FC Cincinnati bring our community together, there seems to be nothing UC loves more than slapping down a nice big slab of pavement or building 5-story brutalist structures to outlast humanity through the ages. You would think we would’ve had our fill after building Crosley Tower, the second largest single-pour structure in the world. More than 50 years later, our campus continues to pave every spare inch of grass we can find.
Cincinnati has a concrete problem, and as if it could not get any worse, our concrete problem is giving us a water problem, too. All that pavement has made our city almost completely waterproof, so when rain falls, it has nowhere else to go besides down our storm drains and — when our infrastructure gets overloaded as it often does — straight into the Ohio River.
Cincinnati’s combined sewer system takes wastewater from residences, industry and storm drains and pipes the sewage cocktail into a waste treatment plant to be cleaned and reintroduced into the water cycle. But when too much water enters the system at once, it’s designed to overflow into the nearest body of water instead of back up our drains. This is great for keeping sewage out of our homes and office buildings, but it’s also responsible for most of the waste we find in our water.
With every new patch of asphalt and rain-proof rooftop, this problem gets worse. Instead of filtering through the soil and proceeding through the water cycle naturally, most of our rainwater contributes to this combined sewage overflow and gets pumped back into local ecosystems with all the industrial waste and litter it picks up from our streets, homes and factories.
Runoff like this is how we end up with situations like Burnet Woods, where the local pond smells like laundry detergent after every heavy rain even though it’s across the street from the Environmental Protection Agency’s second-largest research and development site in the entire country. To add to the irony, the sheer amount of impermeable parking and rooftop area of this water research laboratory probably makes it the largest contributor of rain runoff to the Burnet pond in the entire neighborhood.
So, how do we fix our water problem?
One solution for this is to use less water, especially when it’s raining. This helps keep our combined sewer system from overloading during heavy rains. But this type of thinking is too little too late to address our water crisis. Our city has to recognize the intersectionality of construction and the environment beyond just the land we’re building on and understand that the unbridled development our city council members and university administrators love so much has systemic consequences.