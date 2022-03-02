Did you know that Ohio is home to one of the rarest plant communities on earth? This ecosystem used to cover most of the Midwest and supported a huge diversity of wildlife. Today, isolated patches are badly damaged, and most of it has been overrun with feed corn and suburban sprawl.
I’m not talking about a vast, lush wetland or dense groves of hardwood forest. Ohio’s most precious ecosystem is the oak savanna.
This vibrant transitional zone between eastern forests and western plains is one of the richest places on Earth. These are rolling hills dotted with reaching, gnarled oak trees amongst a sea of tall grasses and wildflowers. The fields of echinacea and wild indigo are teeming with butterflies and other pollinators, and the open spaces are home to wild turkeys, white-tailed deer, and not so long ago, American bison.
Savannas are capable of supporting more large mammals than any other ecosystem on earth. Pollinators are essential for both natural and agricultural communities, and the deep taproots of prairie grasses can bury more carbon, faster, than trees, marshes or any other kind of plant community.
There is no doubt about it – humans need oak savannas. But this idyllic landscape cannot live without a dangerous thing: fire.
A summer’s worth of dried prairie over low, rolling hills is the perfect setting to turn a lightning strike into a miles-wide burn. This may sound violent or destructive, but these fires are essential to creating an abundance of life.
Untouched, quick-growing maples and other fast-paced invaders will crowd out the wild indigos and blue asters. As the food chain’s foundation is shaded out, larger animals move elsewhere or die out. In a few generations, what once was a thriving grassland is now a denser, quieter forest.
People have been helping to burn these places for thousands and thousands of years. Whether in the name of carbon capture or hunting for dinner, humans have had a vested interest in preserving the oak savanna both then and now.
But as colonizers settled into the American Midwest, our farms and cities rolled over the low hills and kept the fires at bay. Today, the oak savanna is deeply endangered.
Fire is a key element of different ecosystems all over the world. In the American West, suppressing the frequent and small natural fires only sets the stage for more massive and destructive fires that we cannot control. In the Midwest, a wildfire now sounds completely out of this world. As climate instability makes our river valley wetter, they may be a thing of the past forever.
Shattering these ecosystems took just the blink of an eye, but repairing them may take millennia. Some people have dedicated their lives to repairing these broken communities, but the sustained effort will take much longer than a human lifetime.
Right now, we are all living on broken land. We have a moral responsibility and an urgent, selfish need to fix it.
Without human intervention, the oak savanna will disappear forever. We depend on these natural spaces just as much as we did 10,000 years ago, and we can’t afford to lose them.