Over the last 400 years, “wild” America has been thoroughly destroyed. After the Europeans arrived in the Americas, we managed to eliminate 950 million acres of eastern virgin forests. In the Midwest, we plowed 99% of tallgrass prairies. In the west, we overgrazed shortgrass prairies for cattle raising. We preserved only small pockets of land here and there, mostly meant for our own recreation alone.
Nowadays, conservancies and parklands only protect small plots of land, while habitat loss and other environmental tragedies continue to occur all around them. After such tremendous loss of land across the contiguous U.S., it is deeply irresponsible to only protect and replenish small patches and not others.
In his book “Nature’s Best Hope,” Doug Tallamy argues that neighborhoods, urban environments, and all private land near infrastructure should become biological corridors, or nature-filled spaces which connect fragmented habitats for wildlife. By neighborhoods, he means privately owned land – he means lawns.
“Turfgrass has replaced diverse native plant communities across the country in more than 40 million acres, an area the size of New England,” said Tallamy in the 2020 book. He notes that in Maryland, for example, there is double the lawn than there are parks. We need all that space.
For some reason, endless lawn has become the suburban American norm. Yet, planting non-native plants as landscaping hedges next to poison-sprayed lawns doesn’t support wildlife. It does just the opposite.
Insects in particular play many vital ecological roles every day. However, in order to sustain insects and animal life, we need the native plants that support them, as they’re almost always interdependent, or host-plant specific. Because native plants and native insects evolved together, they now provide tremendous ecological benefits for your local environment.
For example, some bird species like chickadees must feed their nesting baby birds over 6,000 caterpillars until they’re able to fly the nest. Anyone know where they could possibly find that many caterpillars in suburban America?
Not among our millions of acres of lawn, but maybe under a couple of important trees. Keystone plants are hyper-productive plants that support many insects in an ecosystem. Without them, the ecological balance would fall apart. This includes oak, cherry and willow trees, to name a few, each with the ability to host hundreds of caterpillar species, for example.
Oak trees in particular are said to serve more ecosystem services than any other tree genus: sequestering carbon, stalling rainfall, and supporting 897 caterpillar species.
In “Nature’s Best Hope,” Tallamy warns that native trees should not have grass under their drip line, as “massive suburban oak[s] produce thousands of caterpillars each year, but the hard-packed lawn beneath them does not provide adequate pupation sites for them.”
Instead, plant communities of native plants around keystone species. It goes without saying that pollinators like bees, bats, and hummingbirds are absolutely vital to healthy ecologies. However, half of the Midwest’s native bees have disappearedfrom their historic ranges in the last century. Planting native wildflowers under oak trees will do the trick in your yard.
But what about the grass? Is it all that bad? Yes, and no. Beauty strips of lawn can define the edges of your native plant communities, mostly for the Homeowners Association’s sake. “Think of the lawn as an area rug, not wall-to-wall carpeting,” Tallamy said in “Nature’s Best Hope.”
If you want to not only preserve the “wild” land we have, but restore more to its former glory, this is your chance. Eco-restoration can involve shrinking your lawn, removing invasive species, and planting native keystone species around communities of native plants instead. Not only does this provide habitat for insects and animals, but it ultimately supports you, too.