Words. They shift around like living, breathing, malleable tools that can either deconstruct or reconstruct what we know to be true. Throughout history, those pushing the envelope with political criticism and progressive values have certainly filled the most gaping holes in our language.
Intersectionality, genderqueer, white privilege. Each of these terms now puts language to previously unnamed spaces, and they’re each less than a half century old. Kimberle Crenshaw coined “intersectionality” in her research from 1989; LGBTQ+ circles coined the term “genderqueer” by word of mouth in the 1990’s; Peggy McIntosh coined “white privilege” in women’s studies research from 1988.
McIntosh’s article, entitled “White Privilege and Male Privilege,” identifies 46 examples of white privilege. This definitional work lists, for example, “I am never asked to speak for all the people of my racial group,” and “I can be pretty sure that if I ask to talk to the ‘person in charge,’ I will be facing a person of my race.” Through this specificity, she puts a word to a concept that was previously difficult to put your finger on.
While many of these now-classic words have clear beginnings, the introduction of new or shifting vocabulary continues on in more convoluted ways. The ever-changing nature of words has become fast-tracked by social media, with what’s deemed “politically correct” following just behind. Now more than ever, we’re at the cutting edge.
In 2020, the fairly new term “people of color” or “POC” became “Black, Indigenous and people of color” or “BIPOC” practically overnight. “Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders” became the acronym “AAPI” around the same time. A quick changeover, but I can understand why.
“You can’t change what you can’t name,” Cathy Albisa of the non-profit Race Forward said to the New York Times. Without the proper terms for marginalized groups and social justice issues, how could we ever imagine fully addressing them? Giving marginal spaces needed recognition promotes actionable change.
This has caused some backlash for progressives, whose opponents criticize specificities in word choice as unnecessary and nonsensical. Some new terminologies – take critical race theory, for instance – have even been leveraged against the left once they hit mainstream audiences.
Just like progressives, conservative pundits understand that words, and their connotations, are highly malleable. It’s no wonder then that they would twist progressive words to manipulate cultural reactions.
When do all of the acronyms and social justice theories become more distracting and confusing than useful? While it’s in human nature to normalize new language as society progresses, the sped-up process has become dizzying for many. It’s almost like if you’re not constantly keeping up, you’re going to fall behind.
Like Albisa said, naming the problems we face helps us solve them. In a way, it’s absolutely essential that we pinpoint them. Renaming concepts we already have words for, on the other hand, puts too much focus on political correctness. It distracts us from actively solving the problems at hand.
Take “houseless,” for example. It’s a new term I’ve seen used to describe homelessness, much of the reason being that “homeless” has too many negative connotations. My friends who have been homeless themselves don’t subscribe to this, calling it “distracting.”
Really, it’s jargon changes like these that alienate us from each other. If you’re on the cutting edge of new language choices, saying “houseless” instead of “homeless” or “AAPI” instead of “Asian,” then congratulations – you’re with it, and nobody else is. Our word choice has become a replacement for real action, and at best, this kind of language shift becomes pure virtue signaling.
Not to say that we don’t need new words – we very much do, and always will. But every time we come up with new ones, we increase an already high barrier to entry for everyone. That said, let’s add to the vocabulary list sparingly.