The University of Cincinnati (UC) has over 700 cases of COVID-19.
That may not sound too bad to you. When UC reported nearly 600 cases, it didn't sound that bad to Chris Lewis, vice provost for academic affairs at UC.
"Considering we have a campus of 46,000 students plus and 12,000 plus faculty and staff [58,000 total], I would say that's darn good," he told FOX-19.
But is it "darn good?" In my opinion, it's not.
First, it is not a fair comparison for Lewis to say nearly 600 cases of 58,000 people isn't bad because not everyone is here on or around campus.
There is no way to accurately approximate the number of students on campus during the week, but it's definitely not everyone. Many professors are teaching only online in UC's hybrid model, and some students have opted to stay home and take only online courses.
Though an exact number cannot be ascertained, one thing is for sure: there are not 58,000 people on campus.
On Oct. 7, UC reported 585 positive cases amongst students and faculty. On Oct. 14, that number jumped to 708.
That's 123 new cases in just one week. Specifically, cases in employees have almost doubled, from 18 on Oct. 7 to 32 on Oct. 14.
Granted, Lewis's comments came before this week's announcement, but UC is definitely not doing well.
We must remember, too, that UC may feel like a bubble, but it's not. UC is in Hamilton County, which has the highest concentration of cases in the eight-county region.
Someone can certainly argue that Cincinnati, a city with over 300,000 people, will naturally have higher cases than counties that only have small towns, but that's precisely the point.
UC is not a secluded, small university. It is huge and is in a major metropolitan area. It is virtually impossible to keep students in a bubble, meaning it is an enormous risk to take and nearly impossible to keep us safe.
Let's examine the model that UC has decided to implement for classes: the hybrid model.
With COVID-19 being such a young virus, there is still so much we don't know about it, and the methods to keep students and faculty safe on campus are no different. Some epidemiologists have harshly criticized the hybrid model.
"The hybrid model is probably among the worst that we could be putting forward," said Harvard epidemiologist William Hanage to Wired.
A Johns Hopkins epidemiologist, Jennifer Nuzzo, said, "I don't see how, in the end, this helps teachers," to Wired.
They argue that "if you want to limit children and teachers' exposure to infection, it's better to have students spend their time within a consistent group of peers," according to Wired.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) even says there is "some risk" with the hybrid teaching model.
According to the CDC, there is only one way to guarantee no students or employees get COVID-19, and that's by being all online. That's exactly what UC should do.