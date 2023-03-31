Looking at the housing market in today's age might bring you trouble – especially if you're looking to buy soon. Availability is scarce, and there's more behind the scenes: It's all too common to bid on a property only to be outbid thousands of dollars by a mysterious figure. Sometimes, another prospective homeowner liked the same property enough to fight you for it. More often, though, it's a shadowy corporation trying to buy up property and drive up local housing prices.
These corporations come in with the understanding that they can view real estate, such as single-family homes, as an investment – if they can drive the price up, it doesn't matter if they have to spend a few extra thousand or more on each purchase. As a result, corporations that invest in real estate have a resource that an average up-and-coming homeowner almost certainly doesn't in the context of the purchase: nearly unlimited budgets.
This is obviously unfair, even disregarding all the other compounding issues surrounding homeownership (which encompass too many to name). In one sense, prospective homeowners shouldn't have to compete with corporations to buy their first home. Those who have finally made it through all the hurdles and struggles of first-time homeownership deserve to own their own place to live rather than see that property they valued enough to turn into a permanent residence go to an investor.
In a broader sense, though, this is a policy issue. Corporations have managed to cause housing crisis after housing crisis using this method – and an increase in local housing prices doesn't help those who haven't bought a home yet either. It's especially abhorrent considering plenty of vacant homes are lying in wait for investors to either revitalize (in the case of blight) or rent out for a higher rate once home prices inevitably increase. Some jurisdictions have a so-called vacancy tax to disincentive investors or multiple-home homeowners from leaving a property unused or owning a property for vacation purposes, but they're not perfect.
To this end, a bill has been making its way through the Minnesota legislature – one that would end the practice of corporate ownership of single-family homes to help preserve the ability of first-time homeowners to find suitable housing and increase the availability of affordable housing defined in the bill. The bill also preserves nonprofits and a few other exempted entities' abilities to purchase and revitalize blight-affected homes or build on unused land.
Although the bill does provide some exceptions, like the ability for corporate entities to petition for an exemption provided their usage of the property would not defeat the bill's purposes, it is a great start towards a tangible solution. Homeownership by investors has worsened the market since the 2008 crash, and this pattern will continue without intervention.
This shouldn't stop in Minnesota, though – corporate ownership of homes is a problem across the United States and will continue until corporate investors don't have a say in the housing market. It wouldn't fix everything, but similar nationwide legislation would be a great start toward a better future for housing.