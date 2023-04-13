In the past few weeks, three Democratic state lawmakers in Tennessee have been the subject of a nearly unprecedented method of political retaliation: expulsion from the state legislature. Although this option has been present for the better part of United States history, its usage is virtually unheard of. This is for good reason: members of a legislature are voted in by the people, and to expel them by means other than recall should be reserved for cases of the utmost importance.
Tennessee, unfortunately, was anything but that. The expelled lawmakers weren't targeted for serious misconduct but rather for participating in and leading a chant with a megaphone during a protest at the Capitol (specifically, for breaking decorum). Although they did break a House rule, their actions were nowhere near worthy of expulsion. There are other punishments that legislatures can use (like censures) in these cases but invoking the ability to expel lawmakers simply because they chose to speak up for victims of gun violence is absurd and wildly undemocratic.
There are other concerns surrounding the two expulsions (Justin Jones and Justin Pearson) and one near expulsion (Gloria Johnson) in Tennessee as well. For instance, the vote to expel was only successful for two of the three threatened lawmakers – and the only one who retained her position after the vote also happened to be the only white person among the three lawmakers. Although Johnson did not use a megaphone for her participation, she did stand and protest with the other two lawmakers. Ignoring the possibility of a racial aspect to these votes is impossible.
Another harrowing aspect is that these votes were pushed through by a Republican supermajority – a group that knew they didn't have to worry about repercussions for their antidemocratic actions. Only needing 66 votes to pass their resolutions to expel, these Republicans were able to easily do so with their 75-23 control. Even worse, many of them have the privilege of little contest in their elections – they come from parts of Tennessee that are heavily red and have the power to gerrymander elections in their favor.
Meanwhile, plenty of lawmakers across the country have done things worthy of expulsion and more. Sexual assault claims, for instance, are far too common in legislative settings. As are things like tax fraud, embezzlement, bribery, money laundering and more. These figures are the ones who deserve to be ousted. Unfortunately, powerful individuals who commit crimes or engage in awful actions are often protected in political settings – especially if their party maintains significant power in their section of government.
Perhaps the easiest example to turn to is the Jan 6 attack on the Capitol Building. Although plenty of lawmakers (among them then-President Donald Trump, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, and more) either aided the efforts of the protestors, failed to call for them to stop, or downplayed their attack afterward, none of them were forced out of office. These are also not one-time offenders – they've all engaged in COVID-19 misinformation, had their fair share of scandals, and been antidemocratic during their time in office.
Although the actions of the Republicans in Tennessee were obviously wrong, kicking an official out of an elected position is a tool that can have a positive impact. It needs to be used on officials who warrant it rather than those who engage in peaceful protests.