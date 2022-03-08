In the last 19 years, both in-state and out-of-state tuition and fees have nearly doubled.
In 2003, in-state tuition and fees cost $2,337 per semester – what a dream. Factoring in inflation alone, that same bill should only cost $3,580.62 in 2022. Yet, this year’s incoming freshmen will pay $6,558, almost double the already inflated price.
You may be wondering, when did this even happen? Out of the public eye, there have been numerous tuition hikes in the last two decades, all met with little resistance from students. That is, until the 2019 tuition hike.
Prior to, UC served us some confusing financial behavior. Between 2005 and 2015, UC decreased academic spending by 30%. During some of the same years, they went five years with remarkably flat tuition rates (from 2013 through 2018). On the student end, the financial kerfuffle of the mid-2000s was too hard to follow to get angry about.
That would soon end. In the spring of 2019, UC proposed a 6% increase in tuition and fees, and students flipped out. A petition that sprang from UC’s Young Democratic Socialists of America (YDSA) garnered 1,492 signatures, and every major political organization on campus co-signed an open letter to the board and administration in passionate opposition.
“The Board of Trustees is not an elected body, and for it to decide that it will charge incoming freshmen more money to fund non-academic initiatives is abuse of power,” said Vinay Temburnikar, co-creator of the petition, in 2019.
“I believe this is the first time in UC's recent history where students… have supported a campaign so strongly. In ignoring our voice, the administration will have only widened the gap between the student and the university,” said Temburnikar.
Despite loud, overwhelming opposition, the Board of Trustees approved the $660 tuition hike for the incoming freshmen’s academic year. As was predicted, the gap between “the student” and “the university” widened.
That year, local news highlighted student activism prior to the pivotal vote, but press absolutely failed to hold the board accountable in their follow through, or lack thereof. Headlines after the tuition hike looked something like this: ‘University of Cincinnati trustees approve tuition guarantee model.’
Paired with the tuition hike, the ‘tuition guarantee’ program ‘froze’ individual student’s costs for their four years at UC. But on an institutional level, it still allowed UC to increase tuition year after year. That irritatingly deceptive diversion took over the new stream.
This is how movements die. Thousands attempt to hold power accountable, but when their all-consuming fight hits an institutional brick wall, the media moves on.
That’s what led us here. Last year, room and board increased and tuition and fees stayed the same despite the pandemic. This upcoming year, tuition will increase once again for UC freshmen.
The ‘tuition guarantee’ model separates students by grade level. So, as the cost of education continues to rise for incoming classes, those already enrolled feel no sting. It’s set up this way on purpose – UC wants to prevent another collective outcry.
So, two years and two price hikes after ‘tuition guarantee,’ there hasn’t been any noise.