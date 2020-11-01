Americans are really excited about voting.
With a few days left before the election, 93 million Americans have cast an early ballot—either in-person or by mail— far exceeding the 58 million in the 2016 election, according to the United States Election Project.
Friday, early voting tallies in Texas surpassed the state's total voter turnout in the 2016 general election, according to Political Polls. Texas is the second state to reach that milestone.
Right here in Ohio, 2.5 million have cast early ballots, exceeding 2016's general election, which saw approximately 1.75 million early voters, according to the Election Project.
If you haven't voted yet, the historic turnout may not only make you feel compelled to exercise your right as an American but to do it early. In my opinion, you should.
Voting in America, sadly, is very hard. All around the country— especially in communities that are majority Black, Latino or Native American— voting means long lines and slow, or even broken, machines that plague the polls almost every election.
In Cincinnati, voting on election day 2016 went "smoothly," according to the Cincinnati Enquirer. Though, some voters claimed long lines in the city turned them away.
"Tried to vote twice but line at my polling station (Hyde Park Fire House) was too long," Timothy J. White, a political science professor at Xavier University, said in a 2016 tweet. "Never seen such long lines since 1990."
As college students, our lives are busy. We have classes, clubs, jobs and internships. Believe it or not, studies show that we are working more during the COVID-19 pandemic. So, college students don't have the time to wait in long lines.
Voting early in-person will not completely get rid of the lines, but at the very least, it puts you in the driver's seat. If you show up to early vote and decide you can't wait in the line, you can leave and come back later and try another day. A luxury you don't have if you wait until election day.
If you want to eliminate lines completely, you can also choose to vote by mail.
Voting by mail safety has been called into question this year by President Donald Trump's baseless claims that it leads to voter fraud. But the fact is that there is no evidence to support his claims. There is only evidence that points to mail-in voting being safe.
Though safe, there is a real fear of your ballot not being counted if you mail it through the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) this close to the election. Republicans are adding to that fear by suing states that count mail-in ballots received after election day. In Ohio, your mail-in vote will count as long as it is postmarked a day before election day.
Still, mailing your ballot can be nerve-wracking. Luckily you can drop it off yourself at the Hamilton County Board of Elections Drop Off, guaranteeing no line and no worry.
Elections are stressful without a global pandemic, so don't make it harder than it has to be. Make a plan to voice your opinion in the upcoming election. Democracy depends on it.