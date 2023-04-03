Modern technology is astounding. The ability to instantly contact someone on the opposite end of the globe at any time with the use of a device that fits in your pocket is one of humanity's greatest achievements. Social networks such as Twitter and Facebook have become vital tools woven into the fabric of modern society, giving everyone unprecedented access to people from vastly different cultures and environments. With over 60% of the world's population connected to the Internet, it is clear that the world is more connected than ever at any other point in history. There is no denying the invaluable importance of modern communication methods, but with it comes an important question: Are we too connected?
Social networks have exploded in popularity over the past fifteen years. As more and more people join social networks, more and more people award themselves not only greater visibility in the public eye but a greater voice in the public's conversation. Twitter, in particular, has become, in essence, a global discussion board and a medium for evaluating public opinion. In some ways, Twitter is like one large, never-ending conversation between everyone. At its core, this is an amazing concept, but in practice, it comes with unintended consequences.
For instance, by leaving your social media profiles public, you intentionally invite strangers into whatever you post. It is easy – and, in some cases, very useful – to search a term on Twitter or another social network and filter by the latest results to see recent public discussions on any topic. Yet, this course of action is used maliciously by numerous people who disrespect mutually agreed-upon boundaries, seek out social media posts, and then add their own unsolicited, sometimes vitriolic, two cents in the comments.
A real-world comparison to this would be giving a presentation in a room full of people. The intended audience of the presentation understands it is their turn to listen rather than talk. Suddenly, a stranger who is not knowledgeable about the presentation's topic barges into the room and starts giving an unsolicited opinion. No one asked for their two cents, yet this did not stop the belligerent from severing this mutually understood social boundary.
Of course, there are numerous things that would decrease the likelihood of that occurring in the real world. Yet, on social media, aside from the use of a private profile, there is nothing to prohibit this behavior; the ability to create anonymous online identities actually enhances the ability to do this, as people are much more likely to misbehave when it cannot be traced to their true identity (or in other words, behind a screen).
Other pitfalls of constant communication can be derived from other features of social networks. For instance, the algorithms that curate content for the user can promote harmful and misleading content or news that can influence your mood in a negative light. Moreover, in a reflection of human behavior, social media unintentionally yields an incredibly easy growth of "groupthink" – a term used to describe a large group of individuals who think alike but, as such, unintentionally limit creativity or varying perspectives. Groupthink can be dangerous, leading to erroneous judgments from the public gaining traction and creating a narrative on a person or situation that is ultimately false or incorrect.
Frequent use of social media and instant communication can increase the likelihood that you are exposed to any of these problems. Any usage of these tools puts all users at risk. For most of history, this wasn't easy to achieve. Humans were not meant to be constantly breathing down each other's necks, and social media highlights all of the reasons why. The benefits of social media are invaluable, but humans have made themselves perhaps a little too knowledgeable about what other people are doing. Encouraging these tools in moderation may be the best way to combat this growing problem.