Taking classes in a college environment can be an exhausting process. If you’re taking the 15-credit hours a semester average required for many students to meet graduation on time, you know that – especially if you’re in a particularly challenging major. Many things add to this: weekly homework loads, large and important papers, procrastination, and the pressure to have a strong career or maintain a high GPA. Perhaps one of the largest stressors on the list, though, is how grades can seem to hinge on the compassion of a professor or the grading system of the course.
Many classes are based on a relatively fair assortment of tests, quizzes, assignments, participation and projects that balance out. In these cases, doing poorly on one individual assignment or test – usually – isn’t that big of a deal; you have plenty of room to make it up.
However, other classes have either a massive project or a few tests that comprise the vast majority – if not all – of your grade. In these cases, having one bad day can have a dreadful influence on your grade in the class or even your collegiate career. At best, you lower your GPA by a few points. At worst, you’re suddenly failing a class that’s required for your major. Depending on your current progress in college, this can do anything from setting you back a semester to forcing you to change your graduation date.
While it’s bad, at least a universal issue – everyone in the major or class is experiencing the same thing, so it’s a relatively level playing field. But the faults of classes with only a few assignments are amplified by the part of schooling that many dread most: team projects.
Within team projects, grading becomes a whole new beast to tackle. There are some standardized ways to grade them – for instance, grading the whole project and then multiplying team members’ scores by their score on a peer assessment. But they are far more malleable to the whims of the teacher and the luck of group selection.
Inequality starts to take a heavy toll here. If you end up with a great team and everyone contributes strong work, everything is great. If you’re unlucky and end up with teammates who don’t contribute to the project and bring the team down, however, it becomes a game of talking to the professor and hoping they will be receptive to your concerns. Once that plan falls through, if the group project is a large part of the class, you might be doomed to a bad grade unless you give in and do far more than your fair share.
Although these aren’t the only scenarios where our current grading system can be ineffective, they do illustrate what goes wrong. It might not be easy, but colleges need to start the process of making new grading standards that combat problematic classes. The current ones aren’t cutting it.