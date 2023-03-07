The 2023 college basketball season is coming to a close. With 31 regular season games complete and 32 conference tournaments to come, the basketball world is anxiously awaiting to see which 68 teams will punch their ticket to the largest tournament in college sports: March Madness.
It’s been a long season for the Cincinnati Bearcats. Injuries and heartbreaking losses have set the tone for the Bearcats' farewell from the American Athletic Conference (AAC). However, head coach Wes Miller’s team has rallied for their first 20-win season under the young coach. Now, the only thing standing in the way of his first March Madness appearance with the Bearcats is something the team hasn’t done since Mick Cronin’s 2019 squad: win the AAC tournament.
The Bearcats closed their season with a 97-74 win over SMU on Senior Night. It was a bittersweet final game in Cincinnati for guard David DeJulius, who has spent the last three seasons with the Bearcats after transferring from Michigan. Each season has seen him grow as a player, jumping up from 9 points per game (ppg) in his first year to 15 ppg in his second, then averaging 15 again to go with five assists a game in his final season, which is a showcase of his playmaking capabilities.
His final game in Fifth Third Arena was one to remember, as he scored a career-high 30 points to close out an impressive collegiate career. Fifth Third gave him a standing ovation and then a second one after he showed his love by kissing the Cincinnati logo mid-court. DeJulius’ Bearcat pride has made him a fan favorite, and while it was a heartwarming moment for everyone in the building, DeJulius isn’t ready to call it quits just yet.
“Fifth Third, and everyone supporting. Thank you so much for giving me a day I’ll remember forever. I’ll save the full details of my gratitude till the conclusion of the season because I feel in my heart we’re destined for greatness. I’M SO READY TO GO FIGHT FOR IT!” DeJulius said on Twitter after Sunday’s game.
If the Bearcats are destined for greatness, it’ll be on the shoulders of their backcourt. DeJulius has hit clutch shot after clutch shot throughout the season, and Landers Nolley II has been the squad's go-to guy when they need a bucket, leading the team with his 16.5 points per game. These two, along with big man Viktor Lakhin, have led the charge this season and shown flashes of the team needed to win this tournament. That being said, this team’s journey will not be easy.
Cincinnati finished the year fourth in the AAC and has earned a first-round bye. However, UC won’t have to wait to see who they play in the second round. The Temple Owls gave the Bearcats fits this year, beating them in Philadelphia and taking them to overtime in Cincinnati before ultimately losing the game, thanks to an unbelievable overtime performance from Nolley.
Despite being the fifth seed, Temple is four games behind Cincinnati in the standings and has been quite inconsistent over the course of the year. Temple’s marquee win of the year was defeating Houston, the No. 1 team in the country, during a four-game win streak in January. Temple followed that up with a four-game losing streak to start in February, which included a loss to SMU, who finished the year second to last in the AAC.
If Cincinnati can get through its tournament opener, the next likely matchup is a date with the No. 1 Houston Cougars. Cincinnati led at the half against Houston in the late January matchup but lost the game by six. Beyond Houston, UC lost both games to Memphis, who holds the two seeds and split the season series with Tulane, who is the third. What the Bearcats showed in these games was that they could compete with anyone, but they failed to prove that they could close out these difficult games consistently.
Cincinnati will likely have to play two of these three teams, barring multiple upsets, and winning three games back-to-back-to-back is difficult for anyone. That said, Cincinnati looked as good as they have all year in their season finale, and they’re as healthy as they’ll be. If there’s any time for a magical run from Cincinnati, it’s right now.
The AAC tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, will start on Thursday, March 9. The Bearcats and Owls will tip off on Friday, March 10, at 3 p.m.